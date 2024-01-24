Head clear, but Covid spreads in Aussie camp

No.4 batter Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald catch virus ahead of tomorrow's second Test at the Gabba

Allrounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald are the latest members of Australia's squad to test positive to COVID-19.

Batter Travis Head contracted the virus after the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide but tested negative on Tuesday after flying to Brisbane on his own ahead of the second match of the series at the Gabba.

Head joined the squad for training on Wednesday afternoon and is free to take part in the Test that starts on Thursday without any restrictions.



Green and McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test.

In line with Cricket Australia protocols, Green will be able to play his part in the Test even if he does not return a negative result in the next 24 hours, while the Gabba has a spare changeroom that was used at the height of COVID-19.

"He's fine," said Steve Smith of Green, with the vice-captain also confirming Australia will field an unchanged XI. "No physical drama at all – just tested positive. Him and Andrew McDonald are both fine."

Australia lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first match in Adelaide by 10 wickets.

The Test at the Gabba is a day-night affair, and Australia captain Pat Cummins said the hosts' familiarity with utilising the pink ball should work to their advantage.

"No doubt playing a pink-ball Test almost every year, and some Shield cricket over the years with the pink ball, helps us familiarise ourselves ... perhaps better than oppositions can, just by experience," he said.

Smith offered a word of caution however for Australia's batters, having faced what he sees as a formidable West Indian pace arsenal last week.

"They're a pretty good attack – they've got some good bowlers in there, and the pink ball, when it's sniffing around and swinging around, it might suit them nicely, like it does our bowlers," he said. "It's always a challenge, particularly batting under lights when that ball's new, it's always difficult."

A bowler-friendly pitch is set to also add to the degree of difficulty for batters from both sides, with the green tinge resembling the harrowing wicket that played host to a two-day Test against South Africa last summer.

"As a batter last year, it was pretty tough – there was there was plenty going on," Smith added. "it's obviously a bit different with the pink ball this year, and I haven't had a look at the wicket yet but from all reports, the guys are saying it looks pretty good."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie