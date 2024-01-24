Next T20 captain undecided as Marsh gets chance to impress

While Mitch Marsh was set to lead Australia against West Indies, selectors have not made up their mind on who will permanently succeed Aaron Finch

Australia are keeping their options open regarding who will lead them at the T20 World Cup in June, with selection chair George Bailey saying the Aussies have a couple of choices.

Mitch Marsh will captain Australia in the three-match Dettol T20 International series against West Indies next month and is likely to skipper the side in another three-match series in New Zealand shortly afterwards.

But he's no guarantee to earn the title for the showpiece event in the Caribbean and USA in the middle of the year, with Pat Cummins and Matthew Wade also in the mix.

Marsh made his international captaincy debut in September last year when he was in charge of the side for the T20s and ODIs in South Africa.

Aaron Finch was the side's full-time captain from early 2016 to late 2022, but Australia have held off naming his full-time replacement in the role since his retirement following the T20 World Cup on home soil.

And Bailey says the side are happy to use the remaining six matches at their disposal to make the most informed decision on who should lead them to the next World Cup.

Head coach Andrew McDonald wasn't working on the South African trip when Marsh was captaining the side, and he will also be taking leave during the upcoming West Indies series.

"We will make a decision on that post the New Zealand series," Bailey told reporters on Wednesday.

"One thing we are conscious of is Mitch hasn't had a chance to work yet with Andrew McDonald as coach.

"New Zealand will be the time when Andrew jumps back in so it will be a good chance to see how those two work together. We're confident it'll work but we just haven't seen it yet.

"Mitch will get the opportunity here and likely get the opportunity in New Zealand as well."

Cummins, the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup winning captain, could play under Marsh during the series across the ditch as he is a known commodity on the captaincy front, according to Bailey.

The experienced Matthew Wade, who was the skipper of the five-match T20 series in India, is another who will be considered.

"Pat's captain of the Test squad, one-day squad, so we know what we're going to get," Bailey said.

"Matthew Wade's done an incredible job when he's stepped in as well.

"There's some good leadership capabilities in that squad but we're certainly interested in exploring Mitch Marsh getting that opportunity for a while longer."

Steve Smith is another of the big names to be managed for the series against the West Indies, due to his workload this summer.

14:03 Play video Recent summers have 'been pretty hard on batters': Smith

As an important member of both the Test and one-day side, Smith will be given the opportunity to rest during this series but is still in the mix to T20s down the track.

He will also take the captaincy during the Dettol ODI series against West Indies starting after the Gabba Test, with Cummins not playing those fixtures either.

"Smudge (Smith) has had a reasonably big summer," Bailey said when asked of Smith's absence from the T20 squad.

"There's two more Test matches to come (in New Zealand) as well.

"He's going to captain those three one day games (against the West Indies), three games in five days. (So it's an) opportunity for him to have a really small break.

"As we said he's likely to return for that New Zealand series in some capacity."

Bailey flagged some experimenting may take place during the next six T20s as Australia hunt for their best combination in the shortest format.

KFC BBL|13's leading run-scorer Matt Short is likely to get a go in his preferred opening position, while Wade, Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis have all shown an ability to bat in multiple positions in the order.

"We are trying to create opportunities for some players in some different spots across those six games," Bailey said.

"There will be some shifting around and the versatility, flexibility and agility allows of those players to be able to change their role, fit what we may need for any game is really important."

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas