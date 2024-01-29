Gades' young core locked away as Sutherland re-signs

Melbourne Renegades have locked away another of their young stars with Will Sutherland signing a contract extension that ties him to the club until BBL17.

The Renegades hope they have the backbone of their next few BBL campaigns after Sutherland joined Jake Fraser-McGurk in recommitting to the struggling club for four more seasons.

That pair are in line to make their international debuts in the coming days after both earnt their maiden ODI call-ups for the upcoming three-match Dettol series against West Indies.

Their commitment is a boost for a team that have been perennial underachievers in recent seasons, finishing bottom or second-from-bottom in four of the past five BBL campaigns.

The Gades won just two out of 10 games during the recently concluded season, though Sutherland continued to emerge as a reliable bowler and a dangerous finisher with the bat, striking at 162 for the tournament.

"I couldn't wait to put pen to paper again," Sutherland said. "While it didn't happen for us last season, I've got great confidence in where we're going as a club and I want to be part of it."

The allrounder also captained the club in four matches, following on from his successful leadership of Victoria's Sheffield Shield team.

An international debut had been seen as a matter of time and Sutherland could get his chance as soon as Friday in front of his home crowd in the ODI series opener at the MCG after earning a late call-up as an injury replacement for Nathan Ellis.

"Will is a type of player we want to help lead our club for years to come and we're thrilled to have him for four more seasons," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"We've witnessed his impressive development as a player and leader first-hand and are continually impressed with the way he goes about his business. The playing group really look up to Will and he’s such a great club person.

"He's such an integral part of what we're building. Both Will and Jake are key pillars that will help take our club forward."

There could be some turnover at the Renegades over the off-season after the retirements of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, while their captain to begin last season, Nic Maddinson, is out of contract.

It looks set to give them some salary-cap space to bolster a list that has pacemen Tom Rogers and Kane Richardson, along with spinners Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon, all under contract.

Contracted: Harry Dixon (BBL14), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL17), Nathan Lyon (BBL15), Kane Richardson (BBL14), Tom Rogers (BBL14), Will Sutherland (BBL17), Adam Zampa (BBL14)

Out of contract: Aaron Finch (retired), Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh (retired), Fergus O'Neill, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas