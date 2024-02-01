Boilover at Bellerive as WA end Tasmania's unbeaten run

Western Australia have shocked the Tigers in Hobart to boost their chances of a return to the WNCL decider

09:55 Play video Tasmania v Western Australia | WNCL

Western Australia have boosted their chances of qualifying for this season's Women's National Cricket League final, moving to second on the table after an upset 36-run win over Tasmania.

After Chloe Piparo and England star Amy Jones top-scored with 42 runs apiece to help WA to 9-248 at Bellerive Oval, Taneale Peschel struck twice early with the ball and Lilly Mills picked up 4-36 as the Tigers were bowled out for 212.

The two-time reigning champions had been undefeated in their first eight matches of this season.

But their hopes of maintaining their perfect record were dealt a blow when captain Elyse Villani (12) chopped on, giving Peschel her first, before Lizelle Lee (7) quickly followed, caught off the bowling of Piepa Cleary and Peschel's second saw her remove the in-form Nicola Carey.

Australia allrounder Heather Graham, who remained in Hobart after the third T20I against South Africa to appear in the game, struck a 65-ball 61 but wickets continued to fall at the other end.

00:51 Play video Mills picks up four to leave Tigers in a spin

Young quick Hayley Silver-Holmes (43no from 52) shared a 51-run final-wicket stand with Molly Strano (18) to frustrate the visitors below Amy Edgar trapped the latter lbw in the 46th over to seal the win.

Earlier, Silver-Holmes picked up 3-26, removing the Western Australia top three of Piparo, Maddy Darke (19) and Mathilda Carmichael (0).

But Jones' middle-order contribution and an unbeaten 36 from 47 from teen quick Chloe Ainsworth helped WA post a defendable total.

The teams will meet at Bellerive Oval again on Saturday.

WNCL 2023-24 standings