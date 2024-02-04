Australia name two debutants for second ODI

Hosts hand Renegades pair Sutherland and Fraser-McGurk caps as West Indies win toss and opt to bowl first

Batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk has gone from the fringes of state selection to national representation inside a year, named to debut alongside Melbourne Renegades teammate Will Sutherland for today's second ODI against the West Indies at the SCG.

The West Indies have also made two changes as captain Shai Hope won the toss and asked Steve Smith's side to bat first.

Australia XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. 12th: Xavier Bartlett West Indies XI: Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c, wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Fraser-McGurk has been listed to open the batting alongside Josh Inglis after Travis Head was released from the squad following Australia's eight-wicket victory in the first ODI in Melbourne on Friday.

Sutherland becomes the second member of his family to play for the country after sister Annabel, who debuted in 2020 aged 19, and replaces Xavier Bartlett who has been rotated out of the XI despite collecting the second-best figures (4-17) on men's ODI debut for Australia.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk, we saw what he did in the Big Bash, he was great to watch, and he's had a really good year," Smith said at the toss.

"Will Sutherland as well, he's worked incredibly hard the last couple of years and knows what he's doing, he's very consistent in what he does and we're looking forward to that today.

"Jake's going to open, he comes in for Travis Head who's having a well-earned rest."

04:37 Play video New Aussie pair pick their all-time ODI XIs

Josh Hazlewood also returns to action for the ODI in his home city, replacing Lance Morris who also made his long-awaited international debut in the previous match.

For the visitors, left-hander Kjorn Ottley returns to bat at No.3 with Keacy Carty sliding to No.5 following his career-best 88 in the first ODI, while speedster Alzarri Joseph has been included in place of Hayden Walsh.

Head won't play the remaining two ODIs and the three-match T20 series that follows, returning home to Adelaide to "refresh" ahead of the tour of New Zealand later this month after playing all but two of Australia's matches (the first two T20s in India in December) since recovering from a broken hand halfway through the victorious World Cup campaign.

Bartlett will miss today's clash despite a stunning debut on Friday as part of his "ongoing management" after the 25-year-old missed the first half of the domestic season with Queensland due to a back stress injury.

While he is not injured, selectors felt the additional workload of three ODIs in five days was not worth the risk.

Sean Abbott retains his place in the XI to form Australia's pace attack alongside Hazlewood, Sutherland and fellow allrounders Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie, who wasn't required to bat or bowl in Australia's comfortable victory at the MCG.

Fraser-McGurk made the switch to South Australia for this season after only being offered a rookie contract by Victoria – downgraded from his full contract the season prior – immediately impressing in his new state with a world record fastest List A century off 29 balls in October.

07:23 Play video Every ball: Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever one-day century

He backed that up with a maiden first-class century the following month, before hitting 257 runs striking at 158.64 in a career-best KFC BBL campaign, bolting into national calculations following the withdrawal of Glenn Maxwell from the ODI squad.

He was presented cap No.246 by Renegades teammate Adam Zampa prior to the toss, while cap No.247 was presented to Sutherland by former Australia and Victoria quick Clint McKay, who is travelling with the ODI squad as bowling coach while Daniel Vettori steps in for Andrew McDonald.

Sutherland has added his crowded allrounder field following an outstanding past two seasons at domestic level that included consecutive Marsh Sheffield Shield final five-wicket hauls.

The Victorian Marsh Sheffield Shield captain also stepped up to skipper the Renegades in KFC BBL|13 with Nic Maddinson out of the side, impressing with several hard-hitting knocks in the middle order and with his death bowling skills.

Victory in today's second ODI will give Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the third and final match of the series in Canberra on Tuesday.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas