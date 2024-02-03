Head released from white-ball squads to ‘refresh’

World Cup-winning quick Josh Hazlewood has been added to Australia's squad for the second ODI against the West Indies at the SCG after opener Travis Head was released to "refresh" following a busy Test summer.

Head won't play in the final two ODIs or the three T20 internationals that follow and will return home to Adelaide for a break ahead of Australia’s T20 and Test tour of New Zealand later this month.

The left-hander crashed his first ball for four in last night's first ODI at the MCG before swinging and missing at another two, then edging behind for four as Josh Inglis (65), Cameron Green (77no) and Steve Smith (79no) led Australia to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

West Indies get the early wicket with Head out for 4.



Australia have also confirmed paceman Xavier Bartlett will be rested from tomorrow's second match despite an outstanding first game in international colours where he collected the second-best figures (4-17) for the nation on men's ODI debut.

A Cricket Australia statement said the decision formed part of his "ongoing management" after the 25-year-old Queenslander missed the first half of the domestic season following his return from a back stress injury.

While Bartlett is not injured and played every game of the Heat's championship-winning Big Bash campaign, selectors felt the additional workload of three ODIs in five days was not worth the risk so soon.

He is likely return to the XI for the third game in Canberra on Tuesday when Brisbane Heat teammate Spencer Johnson will link up with the Australian squad as additional pace bowling cover with Hazlewood only part of the squad for his home fixture in Sydney.

Johnson was a notable omission from the initial squad after making his T20 and ODI debuts last year, as well as finishing behind only Bartlett (20) for the most wickets in KFC BBL|13 with 19.

It's been a whirlwind 13 months for Johnson since making his BBL debut in January 2023, which he followed with six wickets in his Marsh Sheffield Shield debut, his T20 and ODI caps, also impressing in England's Hundred competition before landing a mammoth A$1.78m when he was purchased by Gujarat Titans at December's Indian Premier League auction.

"People have been coming up to me asking how I'm going having missed Aussie selection, but 12 months ago if someone said that to me then I'd probably laugh," Johnson said after a player of the match return of 4-26 in the BBL|13 Final.

"The position I'm in now, I'm very grateful for. Hopefully I can play again for Australia and that's what I want to do.

"(The T20 World Cup) is something I'd obviously like to be a part of."

Head's release opens the door for an international debut for batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, while it could also give two-time BBL player of the tournament Matt Short an opportunity to move to the top of the order in his preferred batting position.

Short was listed to come in a No.6 in last night's first ODI but wasn't required as Inglis took full advantage of being given first crack at filling David Warner's vacant opening spot.

Fraser-McGurk has bolted into national calculations after an off-season switch to South Australia from Victoria, slamming a world record fastest List A ton off 29 balls in his second 50-over match for his new state.

He backed that up with a career-best 257-run BBL campaign striking at 158.64 to earn selection in the Team of the Tournament.

Australia will confirm their final XI at the toss, heading to Sydney with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning their first ODI on Friday since lifting the World Cup last November.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second ODI only), Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson (third ODI only), Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas