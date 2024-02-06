Kapp pushes for return as South Africa target milestone win

South Africa's top run scorer from the first ODI Marizanne Kapp is in a race against the clock to be fit for Wednesday’s crucial match

South Africa are hopeful Marizanne Kapp will be fit for Wednesday’s second ODI in Sydney, with the Proteas desperate to upset the hosts and keep the series alive.

Kapp retired hurt in Saturday’s first one-dayer after top-scoring with 50, after she was struck on her left elbow by a throw as she completed a second run to reach the milestone.

She was subsequently sent for scans and ruled out of the remainder of the match, but in promising news for the tourists, Kapp was cleared of serious damage despite suffering bruising to her upper left arm.

Kapp did not partake in South Africa’s optional training session at the Cricket NSW headquarters in Silverwater on Tuesday, but team officials confirmed they were optimistic, with a final call to be made on Wednesday morning.

The Proteas trail 6-2 in the points-based, multi-format series and need to claim their first ever win over the Aussies in an ODI to keep their hopes of bouncing back to claim an outright win alive.

Kapp will be critical to those hopes both with bat and ball; she has hit back-to-back white-ball half-centuries on this tour and her considerable experience playing at North Sydney Oval during the six seasons she spent as a Sydney Sixer will be invaluable.

The South Africa squad had a day off to enjoy Sydney on Monday.

Fast bowler Masabata Klaas said after discussing Saturday’s eight-wicket thrashing at Adelaide Oval, she was confident the tourists would be able to learn from, and move on from, the disappointment.

"After the game we had a meeting, mostly we spoke about the positives that we took from that day, even though we lost again," Klaas said in Sydney on Tuesday.

"It was a hard pill to swallow ... but then we take the positives going forward and we still have two more games to go."

Klaas is one of six members of the Proteas squad who played in their last ODI at North Sydney Oval, all the way back in 2016.

Then, the tourists struggled to challenge the Australians in a rain-affected encounter, with the hosts chasing the Proteas’ 8-173 from 32 overs with nine wickets in hand and five overs to spare.

Australia have not lost an ODI at North Sydney Oval since 2009, but Klaas remained confident her team could pull off an upset.

"Definitely, I believe that we can," she said.

"We have a strong, strong team and we have matchwinners in our team."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

January 30: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: Australia won the first ODI by eight wickets

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am