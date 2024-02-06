Records tumble in ODI thrashing as Aussies seal series sweep

Australia get an exciting glimpse into the future with remarkable performance in ODI series finale at Manuka Oval

Australia have cantered to three-nil series sweep of the West Indies as batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk provided a glimpse into the future to put the icing on an eight-wicket demolition in Canberra.

Fraser-McGurk ensured the match was over before 6pm with an electrifying 18-ball 41 after the Aussie bowlers routed the visitors for a record low one-day international total at Manuka Oval of 86.

The 21-year-old opener smashed five fours and three sixes in his whirlwind knock, with all three coming in a 24-run over off Matthew Forde.

Josh Inglis played a fine supporting act at the other end with an unbeaten 35 from 16 balls as Australia brought up victory in the seventh over, the entire chase lasting just 41 deliveries – a record for their shortest successful chase in the format.

Alzarri Joseph (1-30) removed Fraser-McGurk in an entertaining battle with young Australian and Oshane Thomas dismissed Aaron Hardie before captain Steve Smith arrived to bring up victory with 259 balls to spare.

Xavier Bartlett returned to the Australia XI as Smith won the toss and opted to bowl, with the young quick continuing where he left off in his sensational debut last Friday with the wicket of Kjorn Ottley (8) in his second over, who would have survived due to an inside edge had he opted to review.

Alick Athanaze (32) and Keacy Carty (10) tried to get the visitors going, but when Carty picked out a flying Marnus Labuschagne at point with the score on 38 to give Lance Morris his first international wicket, their innings went into a freefall.

Abbott struck next to remove the Windies skipper Shai Hope (4) before Morris struck again with a 142kph delivery cannoning into the stumps of debutant batter Teddy Bishop.

Adam Zampa (2-14) added Athanaze who picked out backward square leg before a comical mix-up between Roston Chase and Forde summed up the tourists' ODI tour with the latter stranded mid-pitch to be run out for a second ball duck.

The pair exchanged words as Forde trudged off, Chase failing to move from the non-striker's end as the dismissed batter claimed he had called for a run before slipping over attempting to turn back, with substitute fielder Mackenzie Harvey lobbing the throw to Josh Inglis to complete the simple run out.

Bartlett completed a dream start to his international career by returning to mop up the tail, collecting 4-21 to become the first Australian man to pick up eight wickets in his first two ODIs, eclipsing Carl Rackemann's seven in 1983.

The only concern for the hosts after their 3-0 series sweep was an injury to speedster Morris who now faces a race against time to be considered for the New Zealand Test tour later this month after leaving the field three balls into his fifth over after suffering a side strain.

The two sides head to Hobart tomorrow where a three game T20 series gets underway on Friday as both side ramp up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in June.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: Australia won by 83 runs

February 6: Australia won by eight wickets

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas