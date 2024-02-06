Fraser-McGurk shares method behind exhilarating approach

Jake Fraser-McGurk isn't changing his style of play just because he's new on the international scene

Jake Fraser-McGurk knows his high-octane approach carries its fair share of risks, but he says his method is already evolving two games into a box office start to his Australian career.

While an off-season move to South Australia delivered an international debut less than 12 months after struggling to get a game for his native Victoria, not even Fraser-McGurk imagined he'd be having such an impact for his country so soon.

His exhilarating 41 from 18 balls against a hapless West Indies outfit beaten in 31 overs in Canberra brought to life an otherwise lopsided dead-rubber third one-day international and gave Australian fans a glimpse into the future.

But those who have followed his short but entertaining career closely at domestic level would have known what was coming with the 21-year-old committed to maintaining the same approach as he makes the step up into the international area.

"I don't think it differs at all, my mindset's just go out there, watch the ball as hard as I can and react to it, and my reactions are slightly more aggressive than most," Fraser-McGurk told cricket.com.au after spearheading Australia's chase of the Windies' 86 all out in just 41 balls.

"So if it looks like I'm going out there just trying to slog everything, it might look like that, but really, there's some thought behind it and some risk and reward and (I'm) trying to weigh up.

"I actually gave myself a few balls early on, enough to get some information off the wicket.

"And then I was like, 'Alright, I can expand it now'.

"Those little learnings from one game to another is crucial and it's going to be massive for my game going forward."

Also key to Fraser-McGurk's method is being unequivocally committed to it at all times as he knows that when he's not, the odds sway more favourably to the bowler.

He says the backing of his teammates and coaches is also crucial to the way he plays.

"It's just really saying to yourself, 'commit' (and) just committing to it," Fraser-McGurk said of his approach to batting.

"Because if you're sort of 60/40 (60 per cent committed), you're not really committing to it and the risks go more in favour than the reward.

"So that's what I've been focusing on and working hard on and the coaches and my teammates backing me is crucial as well.

"I said to (South Australia coach) Jason Gillespie: 'I want to be a three-format player for Australia later in my career'.

"That's my goal, I'm working towards that.

"That's the reason why I moved to South Australia … I wanted to get a fresh start.

"But I didn't think it was going to happen as quick as this and to get one format under my belt now is amazing.

"Twelve months is a long time in cricket and to be rewarded with some selection, it's really pleasing to me and my family.

"Mum (Charlotte), dad (Les) and grandad came today, they've been doing a road trip around so to have them here and to be able to perform well for them as is really meaningful to me and I hope I gave them a nice smile."

Fraser-McGurk's confidence to back his method is there for all to see as he took it up to one of the world's quickest bowlers in just his second match as fired up Alzarri Joseph hit speeds up to 149kph, twice striking the young Australian in the stomach.

And Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith said that was the message given to Fraser-McGurk and the team's other debutants throughout the series.

"It's go out and play, enjoy yourself and express yourself and certainly did that," Smith said post-match.

"That was exciting, wasn't it?

"When he hits him, they certainly stay hit.

"I'm sure he'll take a lot of confidence out of that, he took it on, hit a lot of balls in the middle and got us off to a flyer.

"So he's another one that's got a bright future by looks at things."

While not in Australia's T20 squad as they head to Hobart to begin their three-match series against the West Indies, Fraser-McGurk won't have much time to reflect on his first international experience as he suits up for the Redbacks in their Marsh One-Day Cup clash with his former state at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday.

"It's an amazing feeling to go three-nil in my first series for the Aussies," he said.

"It's something that I've been dreaming of doing for a while now and to be able to get out there and contribute to a to a win feels really good."

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: Australia won by 83 runs

February 6: Australia won by eight wickets

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas