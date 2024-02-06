Johnson to push World Cup claim against Windies

The Brisbane Heat breakout star gets another chance to impress on the international stage, drafted in to replace an injured Nathan Ellis

Rising left-arm quick Spencer Johnson will get a chance to push his case for a ticket to the T20 World Cup after being added to Australia's squad for their series against the West Indies in place of Nathan Ellis.

Ellis, who was yesterday included in the squad to face New Zealand in three T20s after the Windies series, has been given more time to recover from a rib injury he suffered landing on the ball in Hobart Hurricanes final match of the KFC BBL|13 season.

Johnson was a notable omission from the initial T20 squad to face the West Indies in three matches beginning in Hobart on Friday after collecting player of the final honours in the Brisbane Heat's BBL|13 title triumph.

00:56 Play video Johnson makes his mark on Final with four-wicket haul

That capped a dominant finals campaign for the 28-year-old with nine wickets at an economy rate of five in the three matches to spearhead the Heat's charge towards their second men's Big Bash title.

Just over a year ago Johnson was little more than a grade cricketer, but after this series he'll head to Gujarat Titans for his first Indian Premier League stint after being snapped up for an eye-watering A$1.78 million in December's auction.

Australian selectors have already indicated IPL performances will also be considered when selecting their 15-player squad to contest June's global showpiece in the United States and Caribbean.

"It is absolutely a goal," Johnson said of his World Cup hopes following last month's BBL|13 Final.

"The Aussies had great success in India, winning the ODI World Cup, and I didn't miss a ball of it.

"Sitting on the couch watching was driving me to return ... hopefully fit and performing well to be available to get picked next year.

"Last year I was an unknown and there was no real expectation. The Heat gave me a chance and I was thrown into those death overs and (Power) Surge overs and that held me in really good stead for this year."

Johnson is likely competing with Ellis, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff and potentially a second spinner for the final bowling spot behind Australia's dual World Cup-winning attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

"The next six games will provide us the opportunity to start shaping what we think our World Cup squad will look like and potential roles within that," selection chair George Bailey said yesterday.

"We will also fully utilise the opportunity to monitor and watch the performances of the Australian players in the IPL immediately preceding the World Cup."

While Abbott is the clear back-up for ODI side, the competition is fierce in the T20 squad with all four quicks playing roles for Australia in the shortest format over the past year, including Behrendorff who was named men's T20 player of the year at the recent Australian Cricket Awards before yesterday being left out of the squad to tour New Zealand later this month.

Johnson missed Australia's 4-1 T20 series loss to India in December after picking up a hamstring injury in his ODI debut in September where he had replaced preliminary ODI World Cup squad member Ellis after he suffered a groin strain during the tour of South Africa a few weeks earlier.

Johnson was already travelling with the Australian squad in Canberra after being added as fast bowling cover for yesterday's third ODI against the West Indies.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas