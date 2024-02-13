Russell fires Windies to strong finish in Australia

An inspiring comeback with the bat has powered West Indies to a winning finish in their T20I series in Australia

The West Indies have salvaged some pride in the final match of their Australian tour, overcoming a rocky start to win the final T20 in Perth by 37 runs.

Andre Russell (71 off 29) and Sherfane Rutherford (67no off 40) did the damage with the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20 international history after debutant Xavier Bartlett (2-37) helped reduce the visitors to 5-79 in the ninth over.

The pair took 84 runs from the final five overs of the innings, including the 28 hit by Russell off the penultimate over to sink Adam Zampa to the most expensive T20 figures by an Australian (1-65 from four overs).

It lifted the visitors to a record Perth Stadium T20 international total of 6-220, proving they will be a contender in June's T20 World Cup in their home conditions with their third score of over 200 for the series.

David Warner (81 off 49) had the chase on track early in his final international appearance on Australian soil after indicating he would finish up following the World Cup campaign.

Skipper Mitch Marsh (17) and the recalled Aaron Hardie (16) got starts but failed to kick on as Warner, Hardie and Josh Inglis (1) fell in the space of 10 balls as the run-rate climbed to 15 required per over with six to go.

It proved too much for even big-hitters Glenn Maxwell (12 off 14) and Tim David (41no off 19) to manage, spinner Roston Chase proving the toughest to get away with 2-19 from four overs to end Australia's hopes of a second straight series sweep as they finished their 20 overs on 5-183.

The visitors had been serious trouble earlier after skipper Rovman Powell opted to bat first, first-gamer Bartlett replicating his feats on ODI debut with a wicket in his first over of T20 international cricket (Johnson Charles for four) and another in his second (Kyle Mayers for 11).

Local boy Jason Behrendorff (1-31) also struck in between those blows and when Zampa removed Roston Chase and fellow West Australian Aaron Hardie sent Powell packing, the tourists had lost half their line-up and were staring down the barrel of another 3-0 series defeat.

But Russell and Rutherford rallied for the visitors to end a five-match losing streak in T20 internationals against Australia to finish their tour on a high despite losing the series 2-1.

After Zampa dismissed Russell for a solitary run in the opening match of the series in Hobart, 'Dre Russ' had his number in Perth, belting his 11 deliveries faced from Zampa for 43 runs with five sixes.

"I just decided I'm going to go at everything, that's his last over and last over of spin as well, I didn't get (to face) much of him in his first two overs, so I thought I'm just going to cash in," Russell told Fox Cricket in the innings break.

"That's the unknown nature of this team, we're never out, five wickets down there wasn't any panic inside the changing room.

"When you have a team like this, I know what I can do, Rutherford is such a dangerous player in the middle, we have Jason (Holder), 'Sheppy' (Romario Shepherd) to come so I wasn't really worried, I backed myself to play my shots.

"I'm happy we're coming together as a team and playing as a unit, hopefully we can just close off the series with a win tonight."

Russell and Rutherford cleared the rope 12 times between them, also crashing nine boundaries in their 139-run sixth-wicket blitz, with Russell out to Spencer Johnson (1-49) in the final over as the Windies posted the fourth highest men's T20 international score in Australia.

Australia's focus will shift quickly to their next three-match T20 series against New Zealand beginning in Wellington next Wednesday, and they'll welcome back Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Steve Smith and Nathan Ellis into a full-strength touring party.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Australia won by 11 runs

February 11: Australia won by 34 runs

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas