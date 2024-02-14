Faltum, Lanning star as Vics end season on winning note

Nicola Carey's all-round show with bat and ball was not enough for the Tigers, but they will still host the WNCL final on February 24

Victoria have ended their domestic one-day campaign on a winning note, knocking off top-ranked Tasmania by 24 runs.

Nicole Faltum (86 from 91) and Meg Lanning (64 off 50) led the way for the Vics as they put on 9-268 batting first at the CitiPower Centre.

A valiant 92 from Nicola Carey was not enough for the Tigers in response, with Rhiann O'Donnell (3-43), Georgia Prestwidge (3-43) and Tayla Vlaeminck (2-44) leading the way as Tasmania were bowled out for 244 in 47.3 overs.

But the result does not change anything for two-time reigning WNCL champions Tasmania, who had already locked in top spot and will host the final on February 24.

They will now await the result of the final two matches between Western Australia and Queensland, to be played in Brisbane on Thursday and Saturday, to learn who they will meet in the decider.

The Tigers went into the match without captain Elyse Villani due to shoulder soreness, with Sasha Moloney leading the side in her absence.

Carey was the star with ball in hand for the Tigers, taking 3-47.

The Vics were in danger of posting a below-par score at 6-198 before Lanning, batting down the order at No.6, unleashed with 10 boundaries to push their total above 250.

Vlaeminck then removed the key top-order pair of Lizelle Lee (16) and Heather Graham (10), and Prestiwdge stopped Carey's charge towards a century on 92, to set up victory for the hosts.

WNCL 2023-24 standings