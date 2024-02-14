Scoop Podcast: Molineux shares Test call-up story

Sophie Molineux froze and got a bit emotional when she received the call from selector Shawn Flegler that she was back in the Australian squad

It's been three years since Sophie Molineux has featured in an Australian squad. But after rebounding from numerous setbacks, she rejoined the Australian squad in Perth ahead of a historic Test match at the WACA Ground.

Molineux chats to hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin about her immediate reaction after getting the call from the selectors, the nervous excitement before her first training session as well as how her mindset has shifted in the last three years.

Before that, Laura and Emily cover off all the big talking points including the selection squeeze presented by the five spinners in the Test squad, plus the excitement development of more red ball cricket for Australia's domestic players.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am