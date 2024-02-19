Historic triple crown looms for Aussie golden generation

Adding a T20 title to their ODI and Test championships would be icing on the cake for experienced cohort

Australia's all-conquering men's team is eyeing an unprecedented triple crown of global silverware which outgoing opener David Warner believes would be "very fitting" for a core group of players of which he has been an integral part.

With the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in their keeping after celebrated successes last year, Australia's T20 outfit are at near full strength for their final hit-out before the ICC's 20-over showpiece event in the Caribbean and USA in June.

The three-match T20I Series against New Zealand that begins at Wellington on Wednesday signals a return to the shortest format for fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc who have not played a 20-over international since the previous World Cup in Australia in 2022.

But with Steve Smith also returning for this first T20I outings since the bilateral campaign in India that followed the ODI World Cup win last November, Warner recognises the cohort of experienced players who have achieved so much as a group are effectively preparing for one final collective hurrah.

14:58 Play video Appetite's there for more trans-Tasman tours: Warner

Warner (37) has confirmed this year's T20 World Cup will be his international cricket swansong before he becomes a full-time domestic franchise player, while it's doubtful Glenn Maxwell (35) Smith, Starc (both 34) and Josh Hazlewood (33) will all line up alongside one another for the next global tournament in 2026.

As such, next June's event looms as the end of an era for a close-knit group that first experienced success at the 2015 ODI World Cup where Australia defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the final with Warner, Smith, Maxwell, Starc and Hazlewood in that triumphant XI.

"That would be great for Australian cricket," Warner said today of the prospect of adding the T20 trophy to the Test and ODI versions already on display at Cricket Australia headquarters, alongside the ICC Women's ODI and T20 World Cups.

"It would be very, very fitting for this group.

"We've got a great balance at the moment with all three formats.

"The coaching structure, the leadership structure allows us to express ourselves as we want, and I feel like the last 18-24 months has showcased that build-up.

"The character of guys we have in this group, we're all really good mates, we've all pretty much come through all the grades and systems with each other so we know each individual's game very well.

"And I think we have the belief and the backing of each other to go out there and play the way we want, and it's shown on the field.

"It's not just the men, it's the women as well.

"We're just doing a lot of things right, and everyone talks about Australia and winning titles."

Australia warmed up for the three-match T20I campaign, which precedes two Test matches on the Qantas Tour of New Zealand, with a windswept two-hour training session at Basin Reserve today even though Wednesday's match is scheduled for Wellington's Sky Stadium.

The NZ capital delivered on its gale-force reputation with one gust early in the session spreadeagling training equipment set out by coaching staff as it roared in from the north-west at more than 50kph.

At one point, Travis Head was forced to watch a ball struck by assistant coach Michael Di Venuto carry on the breeze and bounce out of the ground, at which point the top-order batter had to retrieve it from Kent Terrace which encircles the traffic island stadium.

05:29 Play video Marsh looks to future as Aussies 'unearth a lot of great talent'

There were several absentees from Australia's 15-man squad that will be at full strength for the final two matches at Eden Park on Friday and Sunday.

Spinner Adam Zampa didn't take part today after arriving in Wellington last night, while Matthew Wade (whose wife Julia is due to give birth to the couple's third child) and fast bowler Spencer Johnson (a late addition for injured Marcus Stoinis) will join the group in Auckland later this week.

In addition to centre-wicket and nets practice today, both teams took part in a poignant Mihi Whakatau (Maori welcome ceremony) that included traditional songs and greetings as well as addresses from visiting skipper Mitchell Marsh and his host captaincy counterpart Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand blitzed their most recent T20I campaign on home turf, winning the first four of their five-match series against Pakistan last month before the tourists managed a consolation victory, with explosive Black Caps opener Finn Allen named player of the series.

However, key NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (foot), fast bowler Matt Henry (hip soreness) and top-order batter Tim Seifert (torn adductor) have all been ruled out of T20 series, and star batter Kane Williamson will also miss due to paternity leave.

Left-arm spinner Santner will lead the team in Williamson's absence, with Test batter Will Young and bowler Ben Sears added to the Black Caps squad last weekend.

Veteran quick Trent Boult has been named for games two and three of the series in Auckland with fellow seamer Tim Southee to be rested after Wednesday's opening game to prepare for the subsequent Test campaign in which he will captain.

Power-hitting all-rounder Josh Clarkson is in line for an international debut, while experienced NZ white-ball duo Michael Bracewell (finger injury) and Jimmy Neesham (Bangladesh Premier League) were unavailable for selection.

The T20 Series will also decide holding rights for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy which has previously only been up for grabs in bilateral ODI battles between the neighbouring nations.

Wednesday's tour opener at Sky Stadium (also known as 'The Cake Tin') is expected to draw the largest cricket crowd to the 30,000-capacity venue since the Black Caps made their dramatic charge to the final of the 2015 ODI World Cup.

And the intense local interest extends to the red-ball format as Australia undertake their first Test tour across the Tasman Sea in eight years.

The first four days of the opening Test at Basin Reserve (starting February 29) are already sold-out while similarly high demand for tickets has been reported for the second Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval that begins on March 8.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 21: First T20, Wellington, 5.10pm AEDT

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.