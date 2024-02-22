All you need to know for the WNCL final

Back-to-back champions Tasmania are hoping for a 'three-peat' when they host a Queensland outfit striving for a return to the top

Match facts

Who: Tasmania v Queensland

What: 2023-24 WNCL Final

When: Saturday February 24. Coin toss at 1.20pm AEDT, first ball at 2.05pm AEDT

Where: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Officials: Stephen Dionysius and Troy Penman (standing), Andrew Crozier (third), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, T: tie

Tasmania: LWWLDWWWWW

The Tigers went on a dream run, winning 26 of 28 WNCL games dating back to December 2021 before their 36-run loss to Western Australia four games ago and their most recent loss to Victoria.

In that winning span of games, the Tigers picked up two WNCL titles and this year, they will be striving for their third in a row.

They won't be sweating too much on their most recent loss as it was a dead rubber contest with two of their stars Elyse Villani and Molly Strano out of the side.

Queensland: WWDLLWWWWW

The Fire will be pleased to have bounced back into winning form since losing to Tasmania by 44 runs on January 17.

The Queensland side has recorded two dominant wins heading into the decider and will be looking to defeat Tasmania for the first time since December 17, 2021.

Since that win, Queensland has gone down to the Tigers four times and recorded one no-result game which was the most recent affair.

Queensland last won a WNCL title in season 2020-21.

Squads

Tasmania squad: Yet to be confirmed, with Molly Strano given until the last minute to prove her fitness

Queensland squad: Georgia Redmayne (c), Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ruth Johnston, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Players to watch

With the bat you can't look too much further away from Tasmanian Nicola Carey who has had an outstanding WNCL. The 30-year-old smacked 11 boundaries in a knock of 90 off 93 balls against ACT before producing a career-best 113 off 125 balls against South Australia later in the season. It is no surprise she is leading the competition for runs with 585 runs ahead of next best Meg Lanning (492).

02:53 Play video Carey's career-best knock inspires Tigers

Meanwhile, the Fire have had two batters feature in the top 10 for aggregate runs this season with Georgia Voll (429) and Georgia Redmayne (423) both starring at different stages in the season.

It would also be worth mentioning Fire big-hitter Laura Harris who has launched the most sixes (8) in the WNCL this season. On the other hand, Carey has struck the most fours with 66.

02:54 Play video Six sixes! Harris monsters Vics with explosive 81

With the ball, there is firepower on both sides led by Queensland third-year leg spinner Grace Parsons who has taken the most wickets (20) in the WNCL this season. The 20-year-old is capable of winning the game for the Fire off the back of one spell.

It doesn't stop there though with quick Courtney Sippel also in the Fire line up. The 22-year-old has taken 17 wickets this WNCL season, the equal-third most in the competition.

The Fire young gun pair could prove a powerful force for their state for years to come if they can combine for a strong grand final performance.

The Tigers will be hoping Molly Strano can make a return from a hand injury she suffered against Western Australia on February 1 as she has been their leading wicket taker this season.

The off-spinner has 17 wickets to her name this season and having her experience on-field will be vital to the Tigers side. She did claim a five-for earlier in the campaign against South Australia.

01:18 Play video Strano rips through Scorpions, takes a screamer

Another Tigers off-spinner in Lauren Smith will also be key with the 27-year-old having claimed 17 scalps this season.

History of the WNCL

The 'Ruth Preddey Cup' is on the line. The trophy was introduced in the 1972-73 season and acknowledges one of the pioneers of the game in Preddey, a former NSW player and administrator, Australia team manager and sports editor of The Australian Women's Weekly.

Since the WNCL replaced the Australian Women's Cricket Championships in 1996-97, the NSW Breakers have dominated the competition by winning a remarkable 20 titles.

Tasmania joined the competition in the 2010-11 season and played in their first final in season 2021-22.

