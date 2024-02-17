WNCL final details confirmed as Tassie target three-peat

The details for the all-important WNCL decider have been finalised

Blundstone Arena has been confirmed as the venue for the 2023-24 Women’s National Cricket League final as Tasmania aim to win the Ruth Preddey Cup for a third consecutive season.

The Tigers will meet 2020-21 champions Queensland in the domestic 50-over decider in Hobart on Saturday February 24 in a match beginning at 2.05pm AEDT, Cricket Australia confirmed today.

Queensland locked in their spot in the decider with an emphatic win over Western Australia on Thursday, while Tasmania ended the season two points clear on top after winning nine of 12 matches during the season.

Women’s National Cricket League Final 2024

Who: Tasmania v Queensland

When: February 24, 2024, 2.05pm AEDT first ball

Where: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

How to watch: Stream via cricket.com.au or the CA Live app or watch on Foxtel or Kayo

This will be the third consecutive WNCL final staged at Blundstone Arena.

The Tigers defeated South Australia in back-to-back deciders at the ground in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Tasmania won five of their six home games at the ground this season, with their only defeat coming against Western Australia earlier this month.

Elyse Villani’s team have been the dominant force in women’s one-day cricket in recent years, boasting a strong squad of experienced former international cricketers combined with young local talent, alongside current CA contract holder Heather Graham.

They can become the second team to win three or more consecutive titles, joining NSW – who remain unparalleled having won 10 straight titles between 2005-06 and 2014-15, six titles between 1996-97 and 2001-02, and three between 2016-17 and 2018-19.

Queensland meanwhile could become the fourth team to win the Ruth Preddey Cup at least twice, joining NSW, Tasmania and Victoria.

Villani missed Tasmania’s final match, a rare defeat to Victoria in what was a dead rubber, due to a sore shoulder but would be expected to return for the decider.

Molly Strano also missed the final two matches due to an injury to her right hand and the Tigers will hope the experienced off-spinner makes a return for the final, while leg-spinner Amy Smith remains on the sidelines with a neck injury.

There is no shortage of international experience in Tasmania’s ranks, with Graham, Villani, Strano and Nicola Carey joined by former South Africa opener Lizelle Lee.

None of those players hold Women’s Premier League contracts and so will be available for the final (fitness pending) – unlike Queensland, who will be without Grace and Laura Harris and Jess Jonassen, with that trio all due to head to India next week.

Fire coach Ashley Noffke is an assistant with UP Warriorz, Grace Harris’ team, but will remain with Queensland until after the final.

WNCL 2023-24 standings