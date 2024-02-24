Clutch Molineux leads Aussies contingent in WPL

Sophie Molineux has kept the coolest head in another dramatic Women's Premier League contest, the Australian spinner steering Royal Challengers Bangalore to a two-run win over Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz with a nerveless death over.

Molineux, who had bowled Healy at the top of the innings in Bengaluru with a beauty, was called on to deliver the final over with the Warriorz needing 11 to chase down RCB's 6-157.

She proved up to the task, pinning down the Warriorz by conceding just two runs off the first four balls she bowled to the dangerous Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone.

A loose full toss was put away for four by Sharma, leaving one final delivery that had to go for six for the Warriorz to win.

The previous day, Mumbai Indians had snatched victory in that very fashion, when Sajeevan Sajana clubbed a maximum to earn her side a last-gasp win over Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals.

But this time, 26-year-old Victorian Molineux tied Sharma down for just a couple of runs, as RCB celebrated a win which had looked unlikely when another Australian, Grace Harris, was in full cry for the Warriorz, hammering 38 off 23 balls.

But they lost their way in the chase when the big-hitter was bowled by Sobhana Asha (5-22), one of the spinner's three victims in a match-turning 17th over.

Georgia Wareham, who along with Molineux and Ellyse Perry made up the Australian heart of the Bangalore side, also had a big part to play in the win, bowling a stingy penultimate over.

With the Warriorz needing just 11 off nine balls, Wareham dismissed Poonam Khemnar for 14 before two dot balls to the incoming Ecclestone.

10:21 Play video Tasmania v Queensland | WNCL Final

"It was pretty incredible today … the fans were amazing, it's so loud here, and to get up at the end there was pretty special," Molineux said.

"I had a sneaky feeling I might have to bowl the last over so I'd been sort of thinking about it for eight overs before that.

"It was a great opportunity and the girls fought hard right to the end."

As for the glorious delivery that straightened up and clean bowled Australia captain Healy, she added: "Midge is a dangerous player so to get her out early was big for us."

Healy herself could only reflect: "We let ourselves down a little bit at the end but all credit to them.

"Sophie bowled a really nice last over, and the second last over from Georgia Wareham was pretty good as well."