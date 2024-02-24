LIVE: Tasmania chasing 249 for WNCL three-peat

Charli Knott produces a career-best to power Queensland to 7-248 after electing to bat first in 2023-24 WNCL final

Queensland have set Tasmania 249 to win their third straight Women's National Cricket League title.

Young allrounder Charli Knott rose to the occasion on the biggest stage with a career-best knock of 73 from 61 balls to power the Fire to a competitive 7-248 in the 2023-24 WNCL decider at Blundstone Arena.

The 21-year-old right-hander combined power and finesse to lift her side from a lacklustre 3-119 with 20 overs to go, forming crucial partnerships with Mikayla Hinkley (33) and Ruth Johnston (15 from 14).

It was Knott's first time past 50 for the WNCL season, striking 11 boundaries as she passed her previous best List A score of 68 from March 2021 before being bowled by Heather Graham in the 46th over.

She became Graham's third victim, who was the pick of the Tigers bowlers with 3-39 from her 10 overs.

The right-arm seam-bowling allrounder grabbed the crucial wickets of Lauren Winfield-Hill (28), Hinkley and Knott to stifle the Fire innings, who lost regular wickets throughout after skipper Georgia Redmayne won the toss and elected to bat first.

Redmayne (23) put on 52 for the opening wicket with Georgia Voll (33) before Sasha Moloney (1-25) struck to get Tasmania underway.

Voll fell shortly after to Lauren Smith (1-27) as the visitors lost their first two wickets for seven runs before Winfield-Hill and Hinkley steadied with a 56-run third wicket stand.

Smart work from Sasha Moloney to run out non-striker Ruth Johnston and Queensland lose their sixth! #WNCL pic.twitter.com/8RzmOKEeTE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 24, 2024

Star Tigers spinner Molly Strano went wicketless for just the second time this season, passing a late fitness test to take her place in the XI after suffering a broken hand while batting earlier this month which caused her to miss the final three matches of the regular season.

Nicola Carey (1-47) was the other wicket-taker for Tasmania.

Tasmania are seeking to become just the second state to lift the Ruth Preddey Cup three seasons in a row after NSW, who won 20 of the league's first 23 titles since its inception in 1996-97.

Queensland were last crowned champions in 2020-21 – their maiden WNCL title – and are without stars Jess Jonassen, Grace and Laura Harris who are missing from today's final after joining their Women's Premier League teams in India.

