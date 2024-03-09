Sheffield Shield run home: Who will face Tassie in the final?

Western Australia, Victoria and New South Wales are all still in the running for Shield glory

Tasmania are all but locked in, but who they play in the final of the 2023-24 Marsh Sheffield Shield is still to be decided.

Who of Western Australia, Victoria or New South Wales will join them in the decider on March 21-25? Here are the permutations ahead of the final round of the season.

Details on the points can be found at the bottom of this article but crucially six points are on offer for an outright win. Every match can be streamed live and free right here on cricket.com.au and in the CA Live app.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D No results N/R Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 9 5 1 3 0 0 6.06 7.3 46.36 2 Western Australia Men WA 9 4 2 3 0 0 5.09 8.4 40.49 3 Victoria Men VIC 9 4 3 2 0 0 4.74 7.2 37.94 4 NSW Men NSW 9 3 3 3 0 0 5.15 8 34.15 5 South Australia Redbacks SA 9 2 6 1 0 0 4.48 8.3 25.78 6 Queensland Bulls QLD 9 2 5 2 0 0 3.54 7.3 24.84 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn N/R: No results Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

1. Tasmania (46.36 points)

Played 9 | Won 5 | Lost 1 | Drawn 3 | Bat points 6.06 | Bowl points: 7.3

Remaining match

March 11-14 v South Australia, Blundstone Arena

The equation

Tasmania look to have cemented their spot in the Shield decider with last week's win over Victoria and also have a golden opportunity to host the final as well. A win guarantees the final will be in Hobart while a draw almost certainly does too (depending on bonus points).

Should the Tigers lose to South Australia, then the door is wide open for Western Australia to take top spot and hosting honours, should WA manage to defeat Victoria.

05:27 Play video Webster stands tall with incredible Shield century

2. Western Australia (40.49 points)

Played 9 | Won 4 | Lost 2 | Drawn 3 | Bat points 5.09 | Bowl points: 8.4

Remaining match

March 11-14 v Victoria, Junction Oval

The equation

Here are Western Australia's possible scenarios:

A win: They qualify for the final

A loss: They miss the final, Victoria go through

A draw: Will be enough, unless NSW record a thumping win over Queensland

A tie: Enough to qualify, with three points given for a tied match

01:24 Play video Rocchiccioli spins WA into second with four second innings scalps

3. Victoria (37.94 points)

Played 9 | Won 4 | Lost 3 | Drawn 2 | Bat points 4.74 | Bowl points: 7.2

Remaining match

March 11-14 v Western Australia, Junction Oval

The equation

Very simple for Victoria: win and they're in.

Any other result – loss, draw or tie – won't be enough and Western Australia will face Tasmania in the decider.

01:28 Play video Skipper Sutherland stands tall in crucial Shield clash

4. New South Wales (34.15 points)

Played 9 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | Drawn 3 | Bat points 5.15 | Bowl points: 8

Remaining match

March 11-14 v Queensland, Allan Border Field

The equation

NSW do need a miracle to make the final, but mathematically they aren't out of it.

First, they need to win handsomely over Queensland and earn a good chunk of bonus points along the way. Secondly, they need to see WA and Victoria draw whilst hoping WA don't add too many bonus points to their tally. If those things fall into place, the Blues could sneak into second spot.

01:27 Play video Edwards' four in vain as NSW fall just short against Redbacks

5. South Australia (25.78 points)

Played 9 | Won 2 | Lost 6 | Drawn 1 | Bat points 4.48 | Bowl points: 8.3

Remaining match

March 11-14 v Tasmania, Blundstone Arena

The equation

The dream for this season is over for the Redbacks. But they can impact the makeup of the final – an upset over ladder-leaders Tasmania could cost the Tigers a home final.

02:03 Play video Kelly scores maiden first-class fifty

6. Queensland (24.84 points)

Played 9 | Won 2 | Lost 5 | Drawn 2 | Bat points 3.54 | Bowl points: 7.3

Remaining match

March 11-14 v New South Wales, Allan Border Field

The equation

No chance of making the final, it's now pride on the line for the Bulls who dropped to last spot on the ladder following their loss to WA.

Queensland will be desperate to avoid their first wooden spoon in the competition since 2007-08, and they also have the chance to extinguish their arch-rivals NSW's slim final chances in the process.

01:57 Play video Red-hot Bartlett claims key scalps in career-best haul

The points system:

Teams get six points for an outright win, one point for a draw and no points for a loss. A tied result is worth three points.

Regardless of the result of the match, both sides then earn bonus points.

They'll earn 0.01 of a bonus point for every run over 200 they score during the first 100 overs of their first innings (for example: 350 runs after 100 overs gets you 1.5 bonus points) and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket they take during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (for example: 10 wickets in the first 100 overs equals 1 bonus point).