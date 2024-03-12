Tigers chasing 324 to host final as SA eye upset

Having squandered chance to lock away top spot on day two, Tasmania now require big fourth-innings chase against Redbacks

A major batting slip-up from Tasmania has seen their grip on the Marsh Sheffield Shield's top spot weaken as South Australia edged towards a final-round upset in Hobart.

The Tigers need to chase down 324 in the fourth innings to lock in hosting rights for the Shield final beginning next week after their bowlers kept them in the contest by knocking the Redbacks over for 175 late on day two.

But Matthew Wade's second dismissal for the day just before stumps was a late blow. Caleb Jewell (3) and nightwatchman Gabe Bell (0) were unbeaten at the close of play, with the hosts 1-8 and needing a further 316 to win.

That came after Tasmania began day two on 3-27 needing to reach 258 or more to secure enough batting bonus points to ensure they would remain top of the competition standings regardless of the outright result.

Nathan McAndrew (6-44) and Brendan Doggett (4-36) put paid to that, shredding the hosts for just 123 inside 36.2 overs, with only Jake Doran (52) putting up any prolonged resistance.

A win or draw for Tasmania will still ensure the five-day decider is played in Hobart, but Harry Nielsen (53) digging in to see SA add 95 for the final four wickets pushed the game further away from them.

If fifth-placed SA do register their third win for the season, the Tigers would need Victoria to defeat Western Australia in the concurrent game at the Junction Oval to remain top of the Shield ladder.

Otherwise, the most likely scenario is a WA-Tasmania final in Perth, where the reigning champions would be gunning for a third straight first-class crown on their home soil.

After taking all three Tasmania wickets before stumps on day one, McAndrew finished the first innings just shy of his career-best bowling figures (6-40).

The 30 year-old made light work of the Tasmanian tail and ended the innings when Jake Doran (52) nicked him to wicketkeeper Nielsen.

Doran had been the one Tasmanian to make a fist of things on a bowler's wicket and one of only three to reach double figures with the bat in the first innings.

Fellow quick Doggett was a willing co-pilot for McAndrew, dismissing Australian international Wade (20) lbw on a full toss from the first ball of the day.

Doggett later sent down a pearler of a delivery that swung back into middle stump and dismissed Kieran Elliott (2).

Allrounder Beau Webster (3-27) starred as Tasmania kept the Redbacks in check in their second stand at the crease.

But it was spinner Jarrod Freeman (1-17) who closed out proceedings by enticing the most prolific South Australian Nielsen into holing out to long on.