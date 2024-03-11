McSweeney hits superb ton as SA rattle Shield-leading Tigers

Nathan McSweeney starred with the bat as South Australia frustrated Tasmania on day one in Hobart

Nathan McSweeney's century has helped South Australia stick it to ladder-leaders Tasmania as they push to end their Marsh Sheffield Shield season on a high at Blundstone Arena.

Allrounder McSweeney posted 117 runs from 174 balls, just one run shy of his highest first-class score, as the Redbacks were dismissed for 271 after being sent in.

In reply, Tasmania were 3-27 at stumps on day one after paceman Nathan McAndrew (3-8) hit his stride to put his underdogs on top ahead of day two.

McSweeney had little help from his teammates in the batting order, with no other Redback passing 30 runs.

The 25-year-old rode his luck after being dropped by Caleb Jewell on 15 runs in the over before lunch. When the South Australian innings spun into crisis, McSweeney made the Tigers pay.

The Redbacks No.3 was on 47 when No.10 Brendan Doggett came in, the Tigers well and truly into the bowlers at 8-195.

He and Doggett forged a 62-run partnership that pulled South Australia back from the brink, with Doggett rotating the strike and pitching in only one of those runs.

McSweeney brought up his fifth Shield century with two runs off Beau Webster in the 71st over, though he needed to dive to avoid being run out when the ball was thrown in from deep extra cover.

McSweeney almost dragged on from the next ball, but forged on, adding two more boundaries to his 15 for the day.

South Australia's innings ended when paceman Kieran Elliott (3-65) trapped McSweeney lbw.

For Tasmania, opener Matthew Wade (20) and Gabe Bell (0) were unbeaten at the crease at stumps, but their side appeared on the back foot following McAndrew's early blows.

Fifth-placed South Australia are out of contention for the Sheffield Shield final, but a win could deny Tasmania the chance to host the decider next week.

