Enviable depth on show in Sutherland's latest rescue act

Star allrounder has a knack for seizing her opportunities with bat in hand after dragging Australia out of trouble again in the first ODI against Bangladesh

05:48 Play video 'Just a bit of fun at the end': King reacts to explosive final over

Australia's enviable batting depth again came to the fore in Thursday's opening ODI, with Annabel Sutherland issuing another reminder of her composure and quality with the bat.

Sutherland steered Australia out of the mire at 5-78, with her unbeaten 58 – her third score above fifty in ODIs – and her 64-run stand with Alana King helping her side to 7-213.

It was a total that proved more than enough when Bangladesh were later bowled out for 95.

"We just wanted to build a partnership and the messaging that got sent out from the dugout was the longer you're in, the easier it's going to be to bat, especially when the ball is doing a lot and the pitch is offering a lot," King said after the game.

"Annabel showed it perfectly – she went out there in a tricky period.

"She really grinded out her first 30 balls and then you saw she was batting really freely towards the back end.

"I think on these pitches you get yourself in, you do the hard yards early, and then you can reap the rewards at the end."

The talent in Australia's batting line-up means 22-year-old Sutherland has remained down the order and forced to bide her time for opportunities.

But the Victorian has a knack for seizing them when they do come along – there was her Test ton at Trent Bridge batting at No.8, and her double hundred at the WACA Ground at No.6 last month were testament to that.

In the one-day format, her highest score to date is the unbeaten 109 she struck when given the chance to open the batting against Ireland last July after Alyssa Healy was ruled out through injury.

05:48 Play video Sutherland carves Proteas for glorious double century

But it is her two half-centuries that have been most impressive, both coming when Australia sorely needed someone to steady the ship and dig them out of a hole.

The first of those was in the second Ashes ODI in Southampton last year, when Sutherland came to the middle with Australia 5-158 and hit her first half-century in the format to guide Australia to 7-282.

They would go on to win the game by just three runs, ensuring they would retain the Ashes in the process.

The end margin was far larger against Bangladesh on Thursday, but the pressure was on when Sutherland walked out with Australia 5-78.

"'Belsy' (Sutherland) has shown a lot of maturity over the last 12 months in her batting and I think she's just going from strength to strength," King said.

"The more times she's out there batting for Australia, I think that's when she's learning a lot.

"She knows her role on the team and she's playing it beautifully and it's great to see her grind out a pretty tough innings and then get a really solid 50 at the end of the game."

Sutherland goes on the attack during her unbeaten 58 in the first ODI // AFP

King herself was outstanding with the ball, finishing her 10 overs with figures of 1-12 including three maidens.

But it was her fireworks with the bat that captured the most attention, hitting a career-best 46no from 31 balls, including 28 runs from the final over.

That fast-finishing role is one the No.9 has thrived in so far this year, having also hit 28no from 17 balls, and 26no from 14 in consecutive ODIs during Australia's tour of India in December and January.

"We're still getting used to conditions over in Bangladesh but I think the top order did a really good job in assessing conditions really early and communicated that back to the dressing room," King said.

"Annabel batted really well, as did Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner and that set the foundation for me to come in at the end and have some fun."

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan