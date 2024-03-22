'No scars': Free-wheeling Connolly lights up Shield final

No stranger to the big stage, debutant posts highest score by a first-gamer in a Sheffield Shield decider

Cooper Connolly fell agonisingly short of a century in his maiden first-class innings, but nonetheless etched his name into the record books with the highest score on debut in a Sheffield Shield final.

Connolly, who replaced left-arm quick Liam Haskett in the reigning champions' XI for the decider, was the last man out for a brilliant 90 off 115 balls as the hosts posted 347 in their first innings at the WACA Ground.

The flamboyant left-hander went to stumps on day one yesterday on 73no off only 79 balls as he led a lower-order rearguard having arrived at the crease with WA 5-215.

Connolly is no stranger to the big stage having helped secure Perth Scorchers the KFC BBL|12 title in front of a rollicking home crowd of 53,886 at Optus Stadium in February 2023.

WA skipper Sam Whiteman, who made a century on day one, said the first-gamer "didn't even look nervous" before going out to bat.

He began his debut innings on day one with a four and a six from his first two balls faced in first-class cricket, adding another 11 boundaries and two sixes during his momentum-swinging knock.

"It's just a kid that's got no scars about batting and just goes out and sees the ball and hits the ball," Whiteman said after stumps on day one.

"He's so talented. He just seems like a pretty chilled guy and that's probably what makes him so good, he doesn't overthink it.

"He was (18) off eight balls at one point, which is amazing (for his first eight deliveries faced in first-class cricket).

"He sort of reigned (it in) and balanced the aggression really well late in the day, so pumped for him … it's pretty special."

Connolly is just the fourth player to debut in a Sheffield Shield final after Alan Mullally (WA in 1987-88), Martin Love (Queensland, 1992-93) and Nick Kruger (Queensland, 2002-03).

The previous highest score on first-class debut in the final was Love's 42 in the first innings against NSW in March 1993.

After his fast start, it was slower going for the 20-year-old on Friday morning, adding a further 17 runs off 36 deliveries as he opted for a more measured with the bonus-point system (in place to separate teams if there is a draw) a factor until the end of the 100th over.

Connolly, who had been presented his WA cap presented by Clinton Herron, the president of his Premier Cricket club Scarborough, on Thursday, opened his shoulders on the first delivery of the 101st over and was dropped at deep point by Brad Hope.

The No.7 was eventually out two overs later when he edged Iain Carlisle to Beau Webster at slip, adding almost 100 runs for the last four wickets after the fall of WA's last recognised batter Hilton Cartwright.

Connolly is already known to cricket fans through his Big Bash exploits.

The former Australia under-19 World Cup captain arrived at the crease during last season's final with the Scorchers needing 39 to win off.

He showed no sign of nerves then either as he slammed two clutch sixes in a 11-ball 25 not out to get his side home with four balls to spare and send the Perth fans into a frenzy.

Connolly was also part of WA's Marsh One-Day Cup triumph last month in just his fourth List A match, taking 1-41 and hitting 11 as the state secured a hat-trick of domestic 50-over titles.

He was set to make his debut in the opening game of the Shield season before injuring his toe in a boating mishap a week before the first game.

But he has been banging down the door in club cricket since the end of the BBL and slammed an unbeaten 189-ball 181 for Scarborough earlier this month.

Whiteman said elevating experienced left-hander D'Arcy Short to the top of the order to replace the concussed Cameron Bancroft allowed them to pick Connolly for his debut.

