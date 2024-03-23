'I'm ready': Sutherland keen for promotion

Annabel Sutherland is eyeing a shift up the order following a breakout year with the bat at international level

Annabel Sutherland says she is ready for a promotion up Australia’s batting order – and while the allrounder accepts that decision is not in her hands, she is making a strong case for herself.

Sutherland seized her latest opportunity batting at No.7 in the first ODI in Dhaka on Thursday, anchoring Australia’s innings with an unbeaten half-century and steering them from danger at 5-78 to a total of 7-213.

Australia’s sheer batting depth, that includes Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner in the middle-order behind openers Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield, has seen the ultra-talented Victorian remain down the order in ODIs despite a breakout 12 months with the bat at international level that started when she hit a Test century at No.8 in England.

That effort that saw her elevated to No.6 for the two Tests that followed – and Sutherland repaid the faith by hitting a double century against South Africa at the WACA Ground in February.

When she was handed a one-off chance to open the batting in a one-dayer against Ireland last July with Alyssa Healy injured, she hit her maiden hundred in the format.

But otherwise, she has remained at No.7 in the format.

"If at any point I get an opportunity up the order I’m keen to take it, whether that comes or not I'm not sure – but I'm definitely ready to take it," Sutherland told reporters in Dhaka on Saturday.

Sutherland, at 22 years old, has time on her side and, at some point, will become a core member of Australia’s top four.

For now, she is determined to seize the chances to do come her way.

"That's always the aim, to take opportunities that come but at the same time it's definitely about not putting too much pressure or expectations on myself," she continued.

"When I trust my game I'm in the best place to perform and I know I'm good enough to play a role with the team."

This is Australia’s first bilateral tour of Bangladesh and their first visit to the nation since the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Sutherland said she believed she would leave the country a better batter than when she arrived, adding the experience would be invaluable with two World Cups to be played in subcontinent conditions in the next two years.

"I think any time you play in different conditions, extreme conditions like they were the other day you learn a lot about your game.

"Looking forward, there's some World Cups in subcontinent conditions, we're back here in September for a T20 World Cup so anytime you can experience conditions like that it'll be useful for the future."

Australia will look to secure an ODI series win in Sunday’s second ODI in Dhaka.

Sutherland’s innings on Thursday has provided her teammates with a blueprint for how to adapt to conditions the allrounder conceded were even more difficult to navigate than she had anticipated.

"I was pretty happy with the way I was able to adapt in tricky conditions (that were) probably a little bit more difficult than we expected given the way the ball turned and bounced," Sutherland said.

"It was quite extreme conditions, more than expected, but it showed how important partnerships were throughout the innings and just valuing your wicket and being there at the end to cash in as well."

CommBank Tour of Bangladesh

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

March 24: Second ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 27: Third ODI, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (2:30pm AEDT)

March 31: First T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 2: Second T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

April 4: Third T20I, Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (5:00pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Akter, Rabeya Khan