The key metric that puts rising star in same conversation as Lyon

Corey Rocchiccioli defied illness to climb further up list of the best Sheffield Shield seasons by a spinner, but it is another statistic that suggests the off-spinner may soon be ready to make the leap to international cricket.

Rocchiccioli's four Tasmanian wickets in the Marsh Sheffield Shield final saw his season tally swell to 43, marking the best campaign by a spinner since Jon Holland had 50 victims during the 2016-17 summer.

The scale of the 26-year-old's breakout summer is illustrated by the fact that only two right-arm finger-spinners (Ashley Mallett, three times in 1970s, and Greg Matthews in '91-92) have taken more wickets in a single Shield season.

His 4-48 in the Tigers' first dig, featuring 10 maidens out of 28 overs, was made all the more impressive given he is battling a bout of the flu.

"He's been outstanding," coach Adam Voges told reporters at stumps on Saturday. "The way he can control the scoring rate but be such an attacking weapon here, he's a big part of the reason why we've had the success we've had and the reason we play so well at home.

"You come to the WACA Ground and think it will be really friendly to the seamers, which it can be at times, but the role he plays in support and then becoming that attacking option has been so vital. It's been a terrific campaign."

Todd Murphy staked his claim to be Lyon's long-term successor with an excellent maiden Test tour of India last year before holding his own during the ensuing Ashes series when Lyon missed the last three games through injury.

Murphy's six Tests yielded 21 wickets at 25.42, enviable returns which suggest the Victorian should be difficult to displace as Lyon's successor-in-waiting and front of the queue to partner him on Australia's next overseas Test tour, to Sri Lanka early next year.

But Rocchiccioli has given national selectors plenty to think about, and his record in his hometown underlines a key similarity to Australia's greatest Test off-spinner.

As Voges noted, WA has long been associated with fast bowling due to the bounce of its pitches.

But Rocchiccioli insists the extra carry and 'Fremantle Doctor' breeze at the WACA Ground are actually advantages for him.

"It's spinning off the straight, that's probably been the funnest thing about bowling at the WACA," the Perth-born spinner told Fox Cricket on Saturday.

Rocchiccioli's record there backs up his enthusiasm.

No spinner over the past decade has a better Shield bowling average at the Perth venue (minimum 10 wickets) than Rocchiccioli, whose 45 poles at the WACA have cost just 24.42 apiece.

In fact, the most similar set of numbers are those of Lyon, whose 14 first-class matches at the WACA and nearby Perth Stadium have yielded 63 wickets at 28.52.

Lyon's average of 18.00 at the newer Perth ground, where he took his 500th Test wicket in December, makes it statistically his most successful Test venue of any that he's played more than twice at.

Rocchiccioli and Lyon's strong returns in the west are in sharp contrast to other leading Australian spinners.

Ashton Agar, the man Rocchiccioli replaced in the WA Shield side, has taken 34 wickets at 59.55 in 20 matches at the WACA Ground.

Mitchell Swepson had a strong season for Queensland after falling back in the pecking order last year, but his 14 victims in seven games in Perth have come at 50.50.

Murphy's solitary wicket in two matches there came at a cost of 189 runs, while Matthew Kuhnemann, who played three Tests in India last year, has never played a first-class game in Perth.

Rocchiccioli stands above 190cm in height, taller even than Lyon (who is 186cm), and his height plays into his favour on bouncier pitches. But the younger offie has previously brushed off comparisons between the pair.

"I’ve had people mention that I bowl like 'Gaz' (Lyon) but I’ve never really looked at him and gone 'that’s the action I want to use'," Rocchiccioli told the West Australian newspaper in 2020.

"The way Gaz bowls is very technically sound so there are facets of that I want to add into my game.

"To be compared to him is flattering at the best of times, he’s the pinnacle and will be for a very long time but we’re different bowlers in terms of height."

Stephen O'Keefe, who played nine Tests as Lyon's sidekick in subcontinental Tests, believes there is a strong depth of slow bowlers in Australia.

"We're seeing young spinners across the country have success, that's what you need when you go up to the next level when you have to play in the subcontinent and it's a lot of pressure on you," O'Keefe said on Fox Cricket.

"These guys now – the Murphies, the Rocchicciolis, Swepson, they've got a lot of experience now.

"We see it with quicks, we've got a great line, and you want to see that in all assets ... With spinners, we really do have that now."

