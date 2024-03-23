LIVE: Tigers fighting to stay in Shield final hunt against WA

Stream day three of the Marsh Sheffield Shield final between Western Australia and Tasmania on cricket.com.au, Kayo or Fox Cricket

Lunch report: Tasmania claimed a crucial early wicket, but the visitors need to take plenty more quickly to remain alive in the Marsh Sheffield Shield final against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

The job remains ahead of the Tigers as the Shield final nears the halfway mark in Perth, with WA 1-25 in their second innings, an overall lead of 186 runs.

WA are chasing a third consecutive Shield title and remain right in the box seat by lunch on the third day of the five-day final, having dismissed Tasmania in the morning session on Saturday for 186.

Tasmania captain Jordan Silk won the toss and sent WA in to bat and the home team took full advantage, racking up 347, highlighted by a century from captain Sam Whiteman and a rapid 90 from debutant Cooper Connolly.

The Tigers then never built momentum with the bat for the rest of day two, going to stumps 6-152 and scoring at just two runs an over.

Jarrod Freeman was run out to open Saturday's third day without scoring, meaning Tasmania had lost 5-21, but Iain Carlisle (16) made some crucial runs to get the visitors to 186.

Offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli was the pick of WA's bowlers with 4-48 in 28 overs, while Cameron Gannon took 3-38 in 20.

A first-innings deficit 161 was a steep hill to climb and still is, but at least Tasmania took a wicket on the stroke of lunch, with Gabe Bell having first-innings centurion Whiteman caught behind for eight.

D'Arcy Short is not out 13, with Jayden Goodwin to join him after the interval with WA leading by 186 runs.

