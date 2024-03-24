LIVE: WA push Shield final out of Tigers' reach

Watch a live stream of the Marsh Sheffield Shield final on Kayo, Fox Cricket or cricket.com.au

Hilton Cartwright has fallen short of a century but Western Australia remain in an impregnable position at lunch on day four of the Marsh Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania.

Cartwright (94) was trapped lbw padding up to Beau Webster in the second-last over of the first session on Sunday, which ended with WA 7-301, leading by 462 runs.

The Tigers took 4-80 in a much-improved bowling performance but they still require a miracle to stop WA's imperious march to a third successive Shield title.

Webster had an eventful morning, taking two sharp catches, dropping a sitter, bowling Cartwright with an in-ducker that didn't dislodge the bails then sending the WA No.4 packing in sight of a ninth first-class ton.

Webster began the day with a magnificent, diving left-handed catch at leg slip to dismiss Aaron Hardie (47), offspinner Jarrod Freeman extracting turn and bounce to break the 107-run fourth-wicket stand.

Gabe Bell then struck with the second new ball, Josh Inglis (3) edging an outswinger to Tasmania captain Jordan Silk at slip.

Debutant Cooper Connolly was reprieved on two when Webster grassed a sitter at slip.

But the big Tasmanian made amends when he snared a sharp chance, also at slip, to send young Connolly on his way for 18.

Webster couldn't believe his ill luck when he snuck one through the defensive gate of Cartwright - who was on 82 - only for the bail to wobble but stay intact.

Cartwright, who struck 12 boundaries in a more measured knock than his whirlwind first-innings 55, couldn't quite breach triple figures but nonetheless all but ensured the Shield will remain out west for another year.

