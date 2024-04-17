No Warner, no worries for Delhi as Fraser-McGurk shines

David Warner wasn't fit to open but Jake Fraser-McGurk kept the Aussie flag flying for Delhi Capitals with another winning cameo

Jake Fraser-McGurk, the young hurricane batter tipped to become David Warner's white-ball successor for Australia, gave a brief demonstration why as he stepped in to replace his injured hero with another winning cameo for Delhi Capitals.

The 22-year-old has been the talk of the IPL since blitzing 55 on his debut against the Lucknow Super Giants last week and with Warner's injured finger sidelining him on Wednesday, Fraser-McGurk, promoted to open against Gujarat Titans, delivered another exhilarating knock.

This time, it was a shorter demonstration over just 10 balls – but it didn't need to be any longer than that after Delhi's bowlers had skittled Gujarat for just 89, their smallest ever total, after putting them in to bat, with only Rashid Khan's 31 bailing them out.

Given licence to enjoy himself on a tricky pitch by coach Ricky Ponting, who's has earmarked him as a future Test player for Australia, Fraser-McGurk smacked the first ball he faced – and the second of the entire innings – straight back handsomely for six over the head of Sandeep Warrier.

Third ball, he smashed Warrier for a straight four before turning his attention next over to his Australian compatriot Spencer Johnson, whose first legal delivery was slashed mercilessly over the cover boundary.

Another four followed before Johnson did at least get his revenge, having Fraser-McGurk caught at midwicket at the end of the over.

The mayhem was over – but basically so was the match, with Fraser-McGurk's 20 of 10 balls having already powered Delhi past a quarter of the way to their target on 1-25.

"I tried to get off to a nice start, hopefully (we) get that net run-rate going in our favour," smiled Fraser-McGurk afterwards once captain Rishabh Pant, with his 11-ball 16no, had steered his side to a six-wicket win on 4-92 with more than 11 overs remaining.

David Warner runs the drinks for Delhi against Gujarat due to a finger injury // AFP

"When you're riding this wave, you have to ride it as long as you can," added the South Australian batter.

Pant also had a fine match, having earlier taking a brilliant catch to get rid of David Miller before gambling on introducing the off-spin of Tristan Stubbs, which paid off when the South African took two wickets in his one over thanks to the skipper's sharp stumpings.

Amid Delhi's stroll, Johnson finished with 1-22 off his two overs.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 7 6 1 0 0 0.677 0 12 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 6 4 2 0 0 1.399 0 8 3 Chennai Super Kings CSK 6 4 2 0 0 0.726 0 8 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 6 4 2 0 0 0.502 0 8 5 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 6 3 3 0 0 0.038 0 6 6 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 7 3 4 0 0 -0.074 0 6 7 Gujarat Titans GUT 7 3 4 0 0 -1.303 0 6 8 Punjab Kings KXI 6 2 4 0 0 -0.218 0 4 9 Mumbai Indians MI 6 2 4 0 0 -0.234 0 4 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 7 1 6 0 0 -1.185 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction