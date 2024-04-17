Fraser-McGurk's star rises with IPL debut, MLC deal

After making waves with 55 on IPL debut, rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk has joined several Aussies in signing Major League Cricket deals

Jake Fraser-McGurk's global star continues to rise after he followed his 55 from 35 balls on Indian Premier League debut by signing on to play in the second season of Major League Cricket.

The South Australia batter will represent the franchise aligned with his former state, committing to the San Francisco Unicorns for 2024, who have a high-performance partnership with Victoria and are coached by Shane Watson.

Fraser-McGurk will join former Victorian teammates Matt Short and Brody Couch at the Unicorns, with the latter qualified as a US domestic player due to his mother's heritage.

The announcement comes after the 22-year-old's stunning debut for the Delhi Capitals last Friday where he slammed five sixes in a 77-run partnership with Rishabh Pant.

It capped a rapid turnaround in the direction of the aggressive right-hander's career over the past 12 months when he was only offered a rookie contract by Victoria last April before signing with South Australia for the 2023-24 season.

Fraser-McGurk launches one of his five sixes during his IPL debut // AFP

He's since broken the world record for the fastest List A century, hit his maiden first-class century, followed by a career-best KFC BBL season before putting the icing on a sensational summer by earning his one-day international debut for Australia.

The MLC will be the third overseas T20 league Fraser-McGurk will feature in during 2024 after representing the Dubai Capitals in the UAE's ILT20 in late January before being drafted into their IPL affiliate Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured South African quick Lungi Ngidi.

"It's all happened so quick, this time last year I was struggling to get a contract for my state, got offered a rookie contract for Victoria and ended up signing with South Australia and that move has really helped me," Fraser-McGurk told the IPL website after his debut against Lucknow.

"Ever since then I've had a good Big Bash, played ILT20, made my debut for Australia and now a debut here and got fifty, so it's all happened so quick, and it's been a hell of a 12 months.

Maiden IPL FIFTY for Jake Fraser-McGurk on DEBUT!



Hat-trick of sixes in this thoroughly entertaining knock 💥💥💥



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/0hXuBkiBr3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2024

"I'm so happy to be here (at the IPL), it's just a different world over here in terms of cricket, I've never seen anything like it."

Fraser-McGurk's IPL opportunity came after a hamstring injury to fellow Aussie Mitch Marsh, and he said he was relishing the chance to play alongside his childhood idol David Warner.

"I've grown up watching David Warner throughout his career and he's someone I definitely idolised," he said.

"I wouldn't say I tried to play like (him), I just liked the way he went about it, his aggressiveness, his attitude towards the game and the way he put bowlers under pressure is something that I've really wanted to do.

"I'm stoked to have another five weeks with him."

And if his hot form continues, he could also make a late run to be considered for Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup beginning in June.

"I've spent the past (five) games on the sideline just watching and itching to get out there," Fraser-McGurk said.

"(The coaches' advice was) just try not to swing too hard and lose your shape and just try to find the middle of the bat, watching the ball and reacting to it and that's what I've been doing the last 12 months so why change it."

Australians in the 2024 MLC

LA Knight Riders: Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

MI New York: Tim David

San Francisco Unicorns: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Brody Couch (domestic signing)

Seattle Orcas: Cameron Gannon (domestic signing)

Texas Super Kings: Cameron Stevenson (domestic signing)

Washington Freedom: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Ian Holland (domestic signing)