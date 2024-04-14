Marsh flown home from IPL with hamstring strain

Mitch Marsh has been flown back to Australia from the IPL to manage a hamstring injury

Mitch Marsh has flown home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to nurse a hamstring injury, seven weeks out from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Marsh's IPL club the Delhi Capitals confirmed on Sunday that the allrounder had been sent home after picking up a minor niggle.

But in good news for Australia officials, the prospective captain is yet to be ruled out of the rest of the IPL and is in no serious doubt for June's global event.

Marsh unleashes a booming drive against the Punjab Kings // Getty

Marsh looms as one of Australia's most important players at the tournament in the Caribbean, which begins with a clash against Oman on June 5.

The 32-year-old will likely bat at No.3 for Andrew McDonald's side, and is expected to lead the team after doing so in the two most recent series.

A win in the Caribbean would make Australia the first nation to hold the T20, ODI and Test world championships at the same time.

Marsh had missed Dehli's last two games in the IPL with the hamstring niggle, and it was thought the short flight back to Perth would allow him to recover better at home.

The West Australian had made scores of 20, 23, 18 and 0 in the first four games of the tournament before picking up the injury.

His setback did allow fellow compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk to debut in his spot, blasting 55 from 35 balls in a win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

David Warner, who will play his last matches for Australia at the T20 World Cup, also took a blow to the finger while batting against Lucknow.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 6 5 1 0 0 0.767 0 10 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 5 4 1 0 0 1.688 0 8 3 Chennai Super Kings CSK 6 4 2 0 0 0.726 0 8 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 5 3 2 0 0 0.344 0 6 5 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 6 3 3 0 0 0.038 0 6 6 Gujarat Titans GUT 6 3 3 0 0 -0.637 0 6 7 Punjab Kings KXI 6 2 4 0 0 -0.218 0 4 8 Mumbai Indians MI 6 2 4 0 0 -0.234 0 4 9 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 6 2 4 0 0 -0.975 0 4 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 6 1 5 0 0 -1.124 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction