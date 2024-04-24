Men's state squads: Ins and outs for the 2024-25 season

All the latest off field moves across the men's domestic competitions, as well as full state squads for the upcoming season

NSW | Queensland | South Australia | Tasmania | Victoria | Western Australia

New South Wales

After an improved summer where they reached the Marsh One-Day Cup final and snapped a 15-game winless streak in the Sheffield Shield to finish the season in third, the Blues have added two star recruits for 2024-25 with Test-capped batter Nic Maddinson returning home after six seasons in Victoria and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe joining from Western Australia.

Australia under-19 World Cup-winning heroes Sam Konstas, Ryan Hicks and Charlie Anderson have earned NSW contracts as the Blues continue to invest in youth to build on a promising 2023-24.

Jason Sangha has joined South Australia in search of more opportunities after being unable to crack the Blues' Shield side in the second half of last season, while 'keeper Baxter Holt has replaced Philippe at Western Australia. Retiring Aussie opener David Warner, top-order batter Blake Macdonald, and fast bowlers Ross Pawson and Hunar Verma are the others to drop of the NSW men's list for the upcoming season.

Head coach: Greg Shipperd Squad: Sean Abbott*, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins*, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon*, Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa*. Rookies: Charlie Anderson, Joel Davies, Ryan Hicks, Will Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw Ins: Nic Maddinson, Josh Philippe, Sam Konstas. Outs: Baxter Holt, Blake MacDonald, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, David Warner* * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Queensland

There have been significant list changes at Queensland after a disappointing season that saw the Bulls finish last in the Shield for the first time in 16 years as well as fifth in the Marsh One-Day Cup. Former Australian opener Joe Burns has lost his Queensland Bulls contract while fellow Test-capped spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been released to pursue greater red-ball opportunities with Tasmania, where he has been joined by young quick Will Prestwidge.

Australia under-19 stars Callum Vidler and Hugh Weibgen have earned full contracts, while their World Cup-winning teammates Tom Straker and Lachlan Aitken are on the rookie list as the state goes through somewhat of a reset after a tough summer that also claimed Queensland and title-winning Brisbane Heat coach Wade Seccombe, who resigned from both roles in March.

There will be six new faces in the Bulls squad next season with former NSW batter Lachlan Hearne, opening batter Angus Lovell – who played the final four games of the last Sheffield Shield season – and seamer Jem Ryan joining the Australian under-19 trio of Vidler, Aitken and Straker.

Head coach: To be announced Squad: Xavier Bartlett*, Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Liam Guthrie, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja*, Marnus Labuschagne*, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Bryce Street, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies: Tom Whitney, Lachlan Aitken, Jem Ryan, Tom Straker Ins: Angus Lovell, Lachlan Hearne, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Jem Ryan, Tom Straker Outs: Joe Burns, James Bazley, Blake Edwards, Aryan Jain, Matthew Kuhnemann, Will Prestwidge * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

South Australia

South Australia are yet to announced their men's squad for the 2024-25 season, but they have revealed two new additions in Jason Sangha from NSW and Mackenzie Harvey from Victoria. Like Queensland, SA are also on the hunt for a new head coach after Jason Gillespie resigned at the end of the season.

Tasmania

Tasmania have also announced new recruits for 2024-25 with Matthew Kuhnemann and Will Prestwidge joining from Queensland. Charlie Wakim has also signed a new two-year deal after a breakout Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup season, but they are yet to confirm their full list for the upcoming summer.

Victoria

Also yet to announce their full squad for next season, the state has lost Nic Maddinson who is returning home to Sydney after an incredible six-year stint with Victoria that 2785 Sheffield Shield runs at 50.64, including 10 centuries.

Western Australia

White-ball specialists Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye drop off the three-time reigning champions list for next season, freeing up the internationally-capped quartet to pursue opportunities on the T20 franchise circuit outside of their Big Bash and international commitments for Australia. However, the group can still make themselves available to be considered for WA selection during the domestic season.

Josh Philippe also departs the WA list having opted to pursue further opportunities in NSW where he plays Big Bash for Sydney Sixers. But WA remain in a strong position to chase a historic dual four-peat and have added four players to their list for next season, strengthening their pace stocks with former Victorian right-armer Brody Couch and their allrounder depth with 27-year-old Keaton Critchell earning his first state deal. Former NSW wicketkeeper Baxter Holt has swapped places with Philippe, while Australia under-19 World Cup-winning squad member Corey Wasley has earned a rookie deal.

Head coach: Adam Voges Squad: Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Aaron Hardie*, Jayden Goodwin, Liam Haskett, Baxter Holt, Josh Inglis*, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh*, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris*, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson*, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Mahli Beardman, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon, Corey Wasley Ins: Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Baxter Holt, Corey Wasley Outs: Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Philippe (NSW), Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

You'll want the best seat in the house for this season's action! Priority access for tickets opens June 4 – Register now