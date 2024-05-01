Every playing kit for the men's T20 World Cup

Here's where you'll find the official playing kit reveals for all 20 nations at this year's men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

One of the most intriguing events in the lead-up to a World Cup is the slow but steady stream of new kit reveals. So far, the 2024 men's T20 World Cup has set a high bar, with a combination of fan-designed offerings and retro-inspired lavishness settign the stage for a colourful tournament.

As the playing kits continue to be revealed, they'll be updated here. And every nation's playing squad will be available here.

Afghanistan

Playing kit not yet revealed

Australia

Mitch Marsh reveals Australia's T20 World Cup playing kit

For the first time, Australia will wear a predominantly green kit at a World Cup event. The Asics kit for this year's tournament mirrors the kit designed for the 2023-24 home summer, with a dark green hue that has a subtle gradient on the top, with gold underarm sections. Its side panels feature the Walkabout Wickets artwork that has been increasingly prelevant in Australian kits since it was created in 2016. The switch to all green brings to an end a run of five successive T20 World Cup kits that had been predominantly black, starting in 2012.

Bangladesh

Playing kit not yet revealed

Canada

Playing kit not yet revealed

England

Playing kit not yet revealed

India

Playing kit not yet revealed

Ireland

Playing kit not yet revealed

Namibia

One of two nations to throw the design of their T20 World Cup playing kit open to a public competition, Namibia have gone for a sleek and modern design riffing on their team emblem, the eagle. The winning designer was Amè Mouton, an accountant from Windhoek, who wins a trip to the Caribbean to watch Namibia's games.

Nepal

Nepal unveiled the rhino and Everest themed playing kit they hope will take them to the summit (or at least the Super Eight stage) at a press conference in Kathmandu in early April. The reception from fans was initially lukewarm. And in case you didn't know, the greater one-horned rhinos are found only in Nepal and northeast India, with the species on the rise but still desperately endangered. The last census showed a population of just 752 in the country.

Netherlands

Playing kit not yet revealed

New Zealand

A lot to love about this from New Zealand, although there will be plenty that hate it simply because it's not all black. Back in 1999 when coloured clothing was still pretty new, New Zealand rolled out in a teal number at that year's World Cup in England. We're now 25 years on from that famous tournament, and the Kiwis have paid homage with this striking design. Look carefully and you'll note the faint silhouette of the silver fern leaf across the midriff and on the left leg.

Chris Cairns and Roger Twose in 1999 // Getty

Oman

Playing kit not yet revealed

Pakistan

Playing kit not yet revealed

Papua New Guinea

Playing kit not yet revealed

Scotland

Playing kit not yet revealed

South Africa

South Africa made a splash unveiling their kit with an oversized banner at the final of their domestic T20 competition. With the colours of their flag draped across the shoulders and a yellow trunk featuring a subtle protea flower motif, with green sleeves and pants, it's a colourful ensemble.

Sri Lanka

Playing kit not yet revealed

Uganda

The African nation ran a public competition for the design of their jersey for this tournament, with this winning design from Elijah Mangeni that draws inspiration from the country's national bird, the grey crowned crane. "Where elegance meets strength, mirroring uganda's resilient spirit. The bold blend of vibrant colours symolises unity, echoing the national rpide. The jersey, with its feather-inspired patterns, pays homage to the majestic crested crane capturing the essence of grace and power" Mangeni wrote, after his design beat out two other finalists in the competition.

The Cricket Cranes World Cup story starts here. We asked for designs for the Cricket Cranes World Cup Jersey, and you responded. After going through all the submissions, we are down to our top 3 designs. Go to the poll and vote for your favourite! #CricketUganda pic.twitter.com/xokIfD1Klp — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) February 23, 2024

United States

Playing kit not yet revealed

West Indies

Playing kit not yet revealed