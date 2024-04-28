From Australia to the Windies, here's where you'll find the official squad for all 20 nations at this year's men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean
Every squad for the men's T20 World Cup
Afghanistan | Australia | Bangladesh | Canada | England | India| Ireland | Namibia | Nepal | Netherlands | New Zealand | Oman | Pakistan | Papua New Guinea | Scotland | South Africa | Sri Lanka | Uganda | United States | West Indies
The ICC set a deadline of May 1 for all nations to name their 15-player squad for this year's men's T20 World Cup tournament, with New Zealand the first to do so. As the squads roll in over the coming days, they'll be updated here.
Afghanistan
Squad yet to be announced
Australia
Australia are set to announce their squad on Wednesday morning. It's expected to be a fairly straightforward affair, but wildcard Jake Fraser-McGurk could cause a late change of plans given his electric play at this year's IPL.
Bangladesh
Squad yet to be announced
Canada
Squad yet to be announced
England
Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
India
Squad yet to be announced
Ireland
Squad yet to be announced
Namibia
Squad yet to be announced
Nepal
Squad yet to be announced
Netherlands
Squad yet to be announced
New Zealand
Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Reserve: Ben Sears
Experience has trumped youthful pace in New Zealand's men's T20 World Cup squad, with Matt Henry and Trent Boult beating quick Ben Sears to the final 15.
Sears impressed in recent T20 and Test series against Australia, but after an expensive tour of Pakistan he has been edged by Henry, who will play at his first T20 World Cup at the age of 32.
Emerging batter Rachin Ravindra is the only other man set to make his T20 tournament debut in a vastly experienced team.
Ravindra, power-hitter Finn Allen (both 24) and allrounder Glenn Phillips, 27, are the only squad members who will still be under the age of 30 on the day of the World Cup final.
Oman
Squad yet to be announced
Pakistan
Squad yet to be announced
Papua New Guinea
Squad yet to be announced
Scotland
Squad yet to be announced
South Africa
Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
Sri Lanka
Squad yet to be announced
Uganda
Squad yet to be announced
United States
Squad yet to be announced
West Indies
Squad yet to be announced