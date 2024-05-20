Australia name JFM, Short as T20 World Cup reserves

Two stars of the KFC BBL will shadow Australia's main 15-man squad after emerging leg-spinner suffered injury setback

Jake Fraser-McGurk, along with Matthew Short, have earnt late tickets to the Caribbean for Australia's T20 World Cup campaign, but Tanveer Sangha's hopes of featuring have been tanked by an injury setback.

Australia have announced Fraser-McGurk and Short as the travelling reserves for their squad in the Caribbean, the bulk of which arrive in Trinidad later this week for a pair of warm-up matches.

Fraser-McGurk's barnstorming IPL campaign was close to winning him a berth in the 15-man squad, which was today confirmed by Cricket Australia ahead of the ICC's May 25 deadline, but the strength of the David Warner-Travis Head-Mitch Marsh top order saw him miss out.

Australia's final World Cup squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

Short was similarly edged out but his versatility – he's been the standout KFC BBL opener in recent years but can bat further down the order and bowl solid off-spin – helps cover multiple bases for the Marsh-led group.

"You look at Jake's form in the IPL – he took that by storm and he was a serious consideration for the final 15," coach Andrew McDonald told cricket.com.au.

"And so was Matthew Short. His BBL form has been outstanding over a long period of time and he's shown glimpses at the international level as well, albeit at times he's had to play a different role.

"When you're on the fringes potentially you're going to have to play different roles at different times and he's really embraced some middle-order opportunities.

"We know that he's best suited at the top of the order – and it's probably similar for Jake as well – hence why they haven't been picked in the in the initial 15.

"But should anything move, we feel as though both of them could have the flexibility to line up anywhere in that batting order."

Sangha was in contention for one of those two reserve spots but hurt his hip flexor while training at a pre-tournament camp in Brisbane last week.

It's a blow for the Aussies' spin depth at a tournament where spin is set to play a major role, especially given both Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar have faced their share of fitness issues in recent years.

Sangha was on hand for Australia's entire ODI World Cup campaign in India last year, essentially as insurance for Zampa, who pushed through a series of niggles that came close to sidelining him.

Agar meanwhile missed the tournament with a calf injury.

It puts Matthew Kuhnemann, who has played Tests and ODIs for Australia, as the likely next man in if spin reinforcements are required.

Kuhnemann, who recently switched states from his native Queensland to Tasmania, trained with the T20 squad in Brisbane after a strong BBL|13 campaign last summer with Brisbane Heat, though he remains uncapped at international T20 level.

Australia take on Namibia and West Indies in warm-up matches at Port of Spain's Queens Park Oval next week, but will not have their full squad available due to the IPL playoffs.

Pat Cummins, Travis Head (both Sunrisers Hyderabad), Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell (both Royal Challengers Bengaluru) will instead link up with the group in Barbados ahead of Australia's tournament opener against Oman on June 5 (morning of June 6 AEST).

Up to four of those players, and at least one, will feature in the IPL final in Chennai on May 26 (morning of May 27 AEST). Rajasthan Royals are the only top-four team without an Australian still in contention.

"They'll have a staggered entry now that they've made the finals – they'll meet us in Barbados, and the guys who aren't in the IPL finals, will meet us in Trinidad," McDonald said of the Aussies' IPL contingent.

"We're just trying to tailor the best individual preparation and bring it together as a team when we get to Barbados, then we have four or five days there leading into the first game against Oman."

McDonald said Marsh was unlikely to bowl in the practice matches in Trinidad as he overcomes a hamstring injury, but Warner is expected to be available, having overcome a hand injury that dogged him during the IPL.

The warm-up games will be welcome match practice for Agar, Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Josh Inglis, none of whom have played since the end of the southern hemisphere summer.

"In this case, we feel as though we need those couple of practice games for those guys who are coming off a really long layoff," said McDonald.

"Some of their last cricket came in that New Zealand series (in February-March), so that's a fair gap.

"We've got some guys there that will benefit hugely from those practice games, then there's some other guys that potentially are playing in it that won't benefit as much, but we're going to have to put enough players out there to make sure it goes ahead."

The Aussies are monitoring the fitness of back-up quick Nathan Ellis after he missed the final match of the Punjab Kings' season.

Ellis played just one game for the tournament and was expected to be assessed upon his return home after Punjab failed to make the playoffs.

Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett will both be in the United Kingdom to play in the county T20 Blast competition during Australia's World Cup campaign and could be flown in at short notice if fast-bowling reinforcements are required.

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

