How every Australian has fared at IPL 2024

After the end of the Indian Premier League's regular season, here's how the 15 Aussies have gone – and what it means for the men's team's upcoming World Cup tilt in the Caribbean

Mitch Marsh (Delhi Capitals)

M: 4 | Inns: 4 | Runs: 61 | Ave: 15.25 | SR: 160.52 | HS: 23 Overs: 8 | Wkts: 1 | Ave: 103 | Econ: 12.87 | 1-37

A second consecutive IPL campaign was cut short due to injury for Australia's freshly appointed T20 captain. Marsh batted in each spot in the top four in his four innings for Delhi but did not last longer than 12 balls in any of them, while taking one wicket in eight overs. It leaves him lean on match practice heading into the World Cup, though the Aussies are bullish that he will be fit to bowl at the start of the tournament.

David Warner (Delhi Capitals)

M: 8 | Inns: 8 | Runs: 61 | Ave: 21.00 | SR: 134.40 | HS: 52 | 50s: 1

The last time David Warner had as lean an IPL season as the one he is coming off, he was player of the tournament at the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Indian league's all-time leading overseas batter passed 30 just twice and failed to reach 20 in his final five innings. That's a drop from prolific IPL campaigns in 2022 and 2023 in which he posted 11 fifty-plus scores in 26 innings. A hand injury sidelined him through the middle stages of the tournament and it was unclear whether that remained an issue when Jake Fraser-McGurk was picked instead of him for Delhi's final game. Australia will be banking on Warner to turn it around in the Caribbean and reprise his dynamite record at major ICC events.

Jhye Richardson (Delhi Capitals)

M: 1 | Overs: 4 | Wkts: 0 | Ave: - | Econ: 10.00 | BB: 0-40

The injury-plagued paceman played his first match since hurting his side during the KFC BBL in January, but did not feature again after conceding 0-40 against Mumbai Indians in early April. Delhi's preference to use their international slots on batters hurt Richardson, with South Africans Anrich Nortje and Lizaad Williams turned to instead on the occasions when coach Ricky Ponting picked an overseas quick.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals)

M: 9 | Inns: 9 | Runs: 61 | Ave: 36.66 | SR: 234.04 | HS: 84 | 50s: 4

It has been a life-changing few months for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who made the most of a replacement deal by blazing away with a series of extraordinary innings. The right-hander made mincemeat of some of the best bowlers in the world and recorded the tournament's highest strike-rate of anyone who faced at least 25 balls. Virat Kohli's reaction upon dismissing him in Delhi's penultimate game was telling – Fraser-McGurk had gone from an unknown, uncapped fringe player to his team's most prized wicket. If another late call-up materialised in the Caribbean, he is well placed to step up.

Spencer Johnson (Gujarat Titans)

M: 5 | Overs: 16 | Wkts: 4 | Ave: 37.75 | Econ: 9.43 | BB: 2-25

He went the journey at times, though there were promising signs for the Brisbane Heat left-armer in his first IPL season after earning a healthy A$1.78m pay cheque. Johnson played five games early in the tournament before Gujarat moved away from picking an overseas paceman entirely, seeing him ride the bench for the last month.

Matthew Wade (Gujarat Titans)

M: 2 | Inns: 1 | Runs: 4 | Ave: 4.00 | SR: 66.66 | HS: 4

Australia's incumbent T20 wicketkeeper featured just twice for Gujarat after being a late arrival due to Tasmania's Sheffield Shield final tilt. He only batted once in those two games, with veteran Wriddhiman Saha largely preferred behind the stumps. It means both he and fellow World Cup squad keeper Josh Inglis will arrive in the Caribbean with minimal match practice.

Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders)

M: 13 | Overs: 34.5 | Wkts: 12 | Ave: 32:00 | Econ: 11.36 | BB: 4-33

The left-arm speedster's expensive tournament has been symbolic of the IPL's exploding scoring rates, with his economy rate the highest of any bowler to have taken at least 10 wickets. Starc has been unlucky at times however and the fact KKR have stuck with him through the whole tournament underscores the value he provides. His clutch effort against Mumbai, taking 4-33 and delivering an important second-to-last over, is the kind of performance they will need from him in their big 1v2 playoff match-up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (Wednesday morning AEST).

Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants)

M: 14 | Inns: 14 | Runs: 388 | Ave: 31.23 | SR: 147.52 | HS: 124no | 50s: 2 | 100s: 1 Overs: 14 | Wkts: 4 | Ave: 31.50 | Econ: 9.00 | BB: 1-3

The allrounder was an integral piece of the Justin Langer-coached side as they missed the playoffs on net run-rate after losing three of their last four games. A stunning unbeaten 124 from 63 balls against Chennai was the highlight of a strong campaign in which he batted at first drop. He also took on several different roles with the ball, though did not bowl in Lucknow's final three matches – a luxury unlikely to be afforded to him at the World Cup given the IPL's impact player rule will not be in place.

TAKE. A. BOW Marcus Stoinis 🔥🔥



Magnificent knock under pressure and he gets his side over the line 🥳



Recap the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/3rlRLvftDO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2024

Ashton Turner (Lucknow Super Giants)

M: 2 | Inns: 2 | Runs: 21 | Ave: 10.50 | SR: 116.66 | HS: 16

Just getting on the park was a positive sign for Ashton Turner, who played his first game in four months after knee surgery cut short his BBL campaign. He made 16 and 5 in his two matches, and will play a bigger role for Durham when he joins them for their T20 Blast campaign in the UK for a third year in a row.

Tim David (Mumbai Indians)

M: 13 | Inns: 11 | Runs: 241 | Ave: 30.12 | SR: 158.55 | HS: 45no

In a sorry season for the IPL's most successful franchise, David has been able to hold his head high with several important contributions down the order. His most notable hand was a 21-ball 45 featuring four sixes against Delhi. The impact player rule has had an effect on his role, seeing him bat as low as No.8 in one match, but his numbers have still been strong. The Western Australian will arrive in the Caribbean as match fit as any of his teammates.

Tim David onslaught 🔥🔥



Harshal Patel gets the dangerous batter but #MI are inching closer to 200 with 3 balls to go!



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/Kqv6trGprN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

Nathan Ellis (Punjab Kings)

M: 1 | Overs: 4 | Wkts: 1 | Ave: 23.00 | Econ: 6.00 | BB: 1-24

A telling quote from Punjab skipper Sam Curran – "we've probably missed him all season, and probably should have played him" – after Nathan Ellis' only game of the IPL would have provided little solace to the slippery paceman. Ellis, stuck behind Curran and Kagiso Rabada in Punjab's overseas pace pecking order, was tremendous in that one-off game, suggesting he remains in good form heading into a World Cup where he may continue to ride the bench behind Australia’s main fast bowlers.

Cameron Green (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

M: 12 | Inns: 11 | Runs: 228 | Ave: 32.57 | SR: 145.22 | HS: 46 Overs: 31.1 | Wkts: 9 | Ave: 30.55 | Econ: 8.82 | BB: 2-12

In his first season at RCB after being traded by Mumbai, Green blossomed into a new middle-order role in a pleasing sign for Australia after they picked him for the World Cup despite having not played a T20I in over 18 months. The 24-year-old was immense in Bengaluru's late-season surge to a playoff spot, finishing the regular season with scores of 46 off 27, 32no off 14 and 38no off 17, while also taking two wickets. His proven ability both in the top and middle order will be a boon for an Australian side that may need him to perform varying roles in the Caribbean.

A bit of mix-up between the batters 🫣



But Cameron Green had no confusion to deliver that throw at the right end 😄👌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/rNcxL97ViM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2024

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

M: 9 | Inns: 8 | Runs: 52 | Ave: 6.50 | SR: 123.80 | HS: 28 Overs: 16 | Wkts: 6 | Ave: 21.50 | Econ: 8.06 | BB: 2-23

It's been a down season for one of the IPL's most sought-after overseas players, who virtually dropped himself after a poor start to the season. Only twice in eight innings has Maxwell scored more than five, though his bowling has remained effective and a first-ball wicket in RCB's must-win match over Chennai was important. National selectors will be eager for him to find form with the stick in the playoffs heading into the World Cup.

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

M: 13 | Overs: 52 | Wkts: 15 | Ave: 32:00 | Econ: 9.23 | BB: 3-43

Cummins had returned to India with a stated intention of improving his short-form skills and Hyderabad could hardly have asked for more after shelling out A$3.67m for his services. His fifteen wickets (at a respectable economy rate given his role) have been one thing, but it's been his leadership that has had teammates raving as the Sunrisers have flourished under his empowering brand of captaincy, aided no doubt by head coach Dan Vettori (an assistant with the Australian team). Cummins' legacy in India, boosted by Australia's World Cup triumph last year, could be enhanced further if he can lead Hyderabad to the IPL title.

Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

M: 12 | Inns: 12 | Runs: 533 | Ave: 48.45 | SR: 201.13 | HS: 102 | 50s: 4 | 100s: 1

Just as he has under Cummins' leadership in Australian colours, Head has thrived after being given a license to attack. The left-hander has arguably been the most dominant batter in the tournament, terrorising bowlers in the Powerplay (his strike-rate of 218 in the first six overs is fourth for the tournament) but he has separated himself by then continuing his onslaught after the fielding restrictions lift. Of the other 25 leading run-scorers for the season, only one other has a strike-rate above 200. It's an ominous sign for the World Cup, especially on Caribbean pitches that should reward teams that make hay against the new ball.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 14 9 3 0 2 1.428 0 20 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 14 8 5 0 1 0.414 0 17 3 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 14 8 5 0 1 0.273 0 17 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 14 7 7 0 0 0.459 0 14 5 Chennai Super Kings CSK 14 7 7 0 0 0.392 0 14 6 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 14 7 7 0 0 -0.377 0 14 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 14 7 7 0 0 -0.667 0 14 8 Gujarat Titans GUT 14 5 7 0 2 -1.063 0 12 9 Punjab Kings KXI 14 5 9 0 0 -0.353 0 10 10 Mumbai Indians MI 14 4 10 0 0 -0.318 0 8 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction