Flat finish for Delhi's Aussies as win leaves them short

The IPL is all but over for David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Marcus Stoinis, as well as coaches Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer

The young gun and the old hand have both signed off from this year's Indian Premier League in bittersweet fashion with a Pyrrhic victory tinged with personal disappointment.

Jake Fraser-McGurk was out for a duck in what is almost certainly Delhi Capitals' final match of the campaign while David Warner did not play for what was a must-win-heavily match.

The night was little better for Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis. He was stumped for five as LSG went down to a 19-run defeat that did neither side any favours.

This was Capitals' last regular season match and they had to win by a huge margin to have any chance of reaching the playoffs, which only the top four sides qualify for. LSG, with an even worse net run-rate, had to win their last two, starting with this one in New Delhi.

Giants lost, but not by enough for Capitals, so barring some improbable results elsewhere both will fail to make the playoffs meaning an early departure for all three of the IPL's Australian coaches, Capitals' Ricky Ponting and Lucknow's Justin Langer joining Trevor Bayliss of bottom team Punjab Kings.

It was a sad end for Warner, who has been one of the leading lights of IPL since his debut in 2009 but has had a poor tournament.

He made 168 runs in this campaign at an average of 21, finishing with scores of 18, 10, 8, one and, after three weeks out with a hand injury, one again. The veteran will be hoping for a change of fortunes as he joins Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Warner's experience and popularity in India means he is likely to be back in the IPL next year, but he will be 38 and after this season may not command the fees he once has.

Fraser-McGurk will definitely be back, even if his dismissal betrayed his inexperience. As he took guard opposition skipper KL Rahul placed one of the two fielders allowed out of the circle in the Powerplay at long on. The first two balls, from left-armer Arshad Khan bowling over the wicket, were wide down the legside. Fraser-McGurk swished at both without making contact.

The third ball was straighter, again swinging in. Fraser-McGurk thrashed at it, playing outside the line as the ball went over the stumps. The next ball he stepped back, seeking to access the offside, counter the in-swing, and drive over long off. But the ball was too straight and not full enough as Fraser-McGurk skied it straight to long-on where Naveen-ul-Haq took a simple catch.

After his exit Abishek Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27) put on 92 in eight overs. Late hitting from Tristan Stubbs (57 no off 25) and Rishabh Pant (33 off 23) lifted Delhi to 4-208.

It looked a par score, but not after Ishant Sharma (3-34) reduced LSG to 4-44. At that stage Delhi dreamed of the huge win they needed. Nicolas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad (58 no off 33) denied them that though they could not conjure a victory, LSG finishing on 9-189.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 13 9 3 0 1 1.428 0 19 2 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 12 8 4 0 0 0.349 0 16 3 Chennai Super Kings CSK 13 7 6 0 0 0.528 0 14 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 12 7 5 0 0 0.406 0 14 5 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 14 7 7 0 0 -0.377 0 14 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 13 6 7 0 0 0.387 0 12 7 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 13 6 7 0 0 -0.787 0 12 8 Gujarat Titans GUT 13 5 7 0 1 -1.063 0 11 9 Mumbai Indians MI 13 4 9 0 0 -0.271 0 8 10 Punjab Kings KXI 12 4 8 0 0 -0.423 0 8 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction