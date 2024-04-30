Veteran batter out as Pant included in India Cup squad

After surviving a horror crash, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been included in India's T20 World Cup squad

India have included wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in their 15-player squad for the men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

Pant was involved in a near-fatal crash in December 2022 that required him to have multiple surgeries and he missed last year's Indian Premier League as well as India's 50-over World Cup campaign on home soil.

The 26-year-old has slowly returned to his best after his comeback in this year's IPL, scoring three fifties and racking up 398 runs in 11 matches to convince selectors.

The Delhi Capitals skipper was not the only player rewarded for his IPL form, with Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube also mading the squad after scoring 350 runs in nine matches.

India 2024 men's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan were among the reserves, but there was no place for veteran KL Rahul.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma as they bid for a second T20 title in the June 1-29 tournament following their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007.

They made the semi-finals two years ago in Australia, losing to eventual champions England.

India begin their campaign against Ireland in Group A, with the match to be played in New York on June 5.