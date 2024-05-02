Tasmania lure star World Cup-winning spinner from NSW

Raf MacMillan, one of Australia's key bowlers in their U19 World Cup triumph in February, has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers

New South Wales have lost another one of their under-19 world champions with talented off-spinner Raf MacMillan signing with Tasmania ahead of next season.

MacMillan, who claimed 3-43 in Australia's U19 men's World Cup final victory over India in February, will move to Tasmania from Sydney after inking a two-year rookie deal with the Tigers.

The 19-year-old becomes the second NSW member of the Aussies' World Cup-winning squad to depart the state after fast bowler Tom Straker also joined Queensland on a rookie contract.

There was no room on the lengthy 32-man NSW list announced last month for MacMillan or Straker after the Blues retained promising rookies Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw and Will Salzmann, while handing a new full contract to Sam Konstas and rookie deals to seamer Charlie Anderson and wicketkeeper Ryan Hicks who were also part of the successful U19 World Cup campaign.

MacMillan secured his maiden professional contract after excelling for club side St George in NSW Premier Cricket last summer with 34 wickets in 16 matches, which included 5-53 from 29 overs in the grand final to help his team to the first-grade title.

MacMillan celebrates the wicket of India's Sachin Dhas during the U19 World Cup final // Getty

He also took seven wickets at 12.57 in two Second XI matches for NSW.

He is the second spinner lured to the Apple Isle ahead of next summer after Test-capped left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann signed a three-year deal with the Tigers in a bid to boost his first-class opportunities.

Tasmania also announced yesterday fast bowler Kieran Elliott, who played two Marsh Sheffield Shield matches as an uncontracted player last season, had secured his first domestic contract for the 2024-25 summer.

MacMillan joins World Cup teammate and Launceston-born allrounder Aidan O'Connor as one of four rookie-contracted Tigers next season.

Cricket Tasmania high performance general manager Salliann Beams said they believed MacMillan was a player who had a "lot of potential".

"This showed in his performances for Australia and NSW U19s, and in NSW Premier Cricket last season," she said.

"His off-spin bowling craft, and leadership qualities at such a young age made him a great candidate for a rookie contract who we hope can play a role for us in the coming years."

MacMillan's leadership was on full display last December when he captained NSW Metro to the U19 National Championship in Albury, defeating Queensland in the final.

He also hit the winning boundary during a crucial hand of 19 not out in Australia's thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the World Cup semi-final.

Elliott was also impressive in Premier Cricket last summer after moving to Hobart during the 2023 off-season to pursue his ambition of playing first-class cricket.

He dominated for Clarence District in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, taking 36 wickets at 19.14, which included three five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick, also taking 15 Second XI wickets in five matches to earn a Shield debut against Western Australia in February where his maiden first-class wicket was Test allrounder Cameron Green.

Will Prestwidge is the other new face at the Tigers next summer, while batters Charlie Wakim and Mac Wright have also re-signed for two years with Tasmania's full men's contract list for 2024-25 set to be announced on Friday morning.

