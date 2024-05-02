'Relaxed' skipper Marsh on track for World Cup

New T20 captain still recovering from hamstring injury that cut short IPL stint, but expects to be right for start of ICC tournament

Mitch Marsh hopes to be fully fit for the start of Australia's T20 World Cup tilt as the freshly unveiled short-format skipper insisted little would change under his leadership, flagging a continuation of the "nice and relaxed" approach favoured by the team's senior players.

Formally appointed captain for next month's ICC event, Marsh returned to Perth last month after suffering a right hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League.

While the reigning Allan Border Medallist had planned to rejoin the Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals, Marsh admitted on SEN WA his rehabilitation had progressed "a little bit slower than I would have hoped".

It was subsequently decided that he would sit out the rest of the tournament to get himself right for the Aussies' first match against Oman in Barbados on June 5.

Such is the strength of his batting, Marsh could play as a specialist batter in the West Indies, but it is understood he could resume bowling early next week at a training camp in Brisbane.

"If we had to play tomorrow, I'd be in a bit of trouble," the 32-year-old told reporters in Perth on Thursday.

"Still a couple of weeks away (from being fully fit). The timing probably sits perfectly, barring no setbacks. I'll be on the plane, ready to go."

Marsh conceded the silver lining of his injury, which cut short his IPL stint for a second consecutive season, has been a rare extended period at home following a busy 12 months.

Once again a regular in all formats, he made a stirring return to the Test side during last year's Ashes before playing an integral role in the unlikely 50-over World Cup triumph in India.

But Marsh is arguably most effective in the shortest format and his popularity as a leader of the T20 team during successful stints in charge in South Africa, at home against the West Indies, and in New Zealand saw him win the job on a full-time basis.

"Just really proud," Marsh said of the appointment that was formalised following ratification by Cricket Australia's Board on Wednesday.

"It's not every day you get to captain Australia and lead them to a World Cup. That's very exciting.

"But I think one of the best things about our team is that there's a lot of great leaders in our group.

"One of the biggest things I've learned is to not change too much. There's a lot of preparation and planning that goes into a World Cup, that'll happen over the next month.

"But once we get there, it's keeping everything nice and relaxed, keeping the environment good, and making sure we go out there and give it our all."

Pat Cummins is one of Marsh's closest friends, but the Western Australian insisted the pair had not had extended discussions about the leadership.

Cummins, the captain of the Test and ODI sides, will take a back seat as a player only in the T20I team.

"We're always in communication as mates and, I guess, as leaders. But no real conversations around the cricket side of things, just always checking in on each other," said Marsh.

"We're great mates so I'm looking forward to working with him over the next period of time."

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: v Oman, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10.30am AEST

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3am AEST

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eight fixtures TBC

27 June: Semi-final 1, Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad, 10.30am AEST

28 June: Semi-final 2, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 12.30am AEST

30 June: Final, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12.30am AEST

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime