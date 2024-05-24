County wrap: Agar injured as Siddle, Stokes run amok for Durham

All the latest from on Australian perspective after the opening day of the eighth round

South Australia quick Wes Agar was forced to leave the field with a shoulder issue on day one of Kent's clash with Essex at Canterbury in the County Championship overnight.

Agar, who returned to Kent this year after a strong maiden county campaign with the side in 2023, got through seven overs (0-21) on the first morning after Essex opted to bat first, before leaving exiting proceedings after sustaining the injury while fielding. The visitors were forced to toil one fast bowler short through the remainder of the day as Essex reached 4-287.

At the Riverside Ground, 16 wickets fell on day one as Durham sent Somerset in and promptly routed them for 171 in 52.1 overs.

Queensland opener Matt Renshaw made five from 39 balls before edging an away swinger to become the first of England captain Ben Stokes' four wickets.

Ben Stokes strikes in his first over. 🤩#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/rbhvZHizpa — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 24, 2024

Evergreen Aussie paceman Peter Siddle chipped in with 3-27 although the performances of Durham bowlers were later overshadowed by some fireworks from their No.4 David Bedingham (100no), who raced to a fourth consecutive first-class hundred this county campaign and pushed his side narrowly in front of Somerset, at 6-177 at stumps.

South African Bedingham, who made his Test debut last December and posted a maiden Test hundred against New Zealand in February, now has five hundreds this season to be the leading run-scorer in division one, with 794 at 99.25 and a strike-rate of 73.99.

Elsewhere among the Australians, Tasmania allrounder Beau Webster took 3-82 from 19 overs on a tough day for Gloucestershire at the County Ground, where Derbyshire racked up 5-434 from 96 overs, largely courtesy of Matt Lamb's 186no from 228 balls.

In his second game back for Glamorgan, Marnus Labuschagne was out for right against Leicestershire, while new Hampshire signing Michael Neser took 2-39 as Surrey were skittled for 127 at the Rose Bowl.

Australians in the 2024 County Championship

Durham: Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner (both T20s only)

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster

Hampshire: Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Charlie Stobo, Xavier Bartlett (T20s only)

Lancashire: Nathan Lyon, Chris Green (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (first four matches only)

Somerset: Matthew Renshaw, Riley Meredith

Surrey: Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson (T20s only)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Hughes

Division One standings

2024 Division One County Championship standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D No results N/R Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Surrey SRY 6 4 0 2 0 0 16 18 114 2 Somerset SOM 6 2 0 4 0 0 16 16 96 3 Essex ESS 6 3 1 2 0 0 12 16 92 4 Nottinghamshire NOT 6 1 2 3 0 0 11 17 68 5 Warwickshire WAR 6 0 2 4 0 0 18 15 65 6 Hampshire HAM 6 1 1 3 1 2 8 10 64 7 Durham DUR 6 1 1 3 1 0 8 8 64 8 Worcestershire WOR 6 0 2 4 0 0 13 16 61 9 Kent KEN 6 1 2 3 0 0 5 13 58 10 Lancashire LAN 6 1 3 2 0 0 8 13 53 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn N/R: No results Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Division Two standings

2024 Division Two County Championship standings