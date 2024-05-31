Unplayable Pod: Agar embraces new era, warm-ups complete

Recaps of Australia's practice matches against Namibia and West Indies, plus spinner Ashton Agar joins the pod

The Unplayable Podcast is back! And ready to guide you through Australia's quest for T20 World Cup success in the Caribbean.

The chat with Aussie spinner Ashton Agar begins at 14:30.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron have been in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and give you the run down on Australia's hit-outs with Namibia (six-wicket win) and West Indies (35-run loss).

We'll be recapping all of Australia's World Cup matches, plus bringing you exclusive news from trainings and press conferences, so remember to hit subscribe so TUP hits your feed as soon as it drops!