Unplayable Podcast: Hazlewood chasing fourth World Cup title

Recaps of Australia's practice matches against Namibia and West Indies, plus spinner Ashton Agar joins the pod

The countdown is on! The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is finally underway and a refreshed Josh Hazlewood joins the podcast to look ahead at Australia's tournament.

The chat with Hazlewood starts at 8:18.

Before that Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron give a squad update from the windy Windward Cricket Club, where a handful of Aussie players went through their paces three days out from the opening match.

