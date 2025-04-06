See which players took out the top gongs at each state's end-of-season awards nights
Every state's award winners as they drop
ACT
TBA
New South Wales
TBA
Queensland
Ian Healy Trophy: Michael Neser
Jodie Purves Trophy: Charli Knott
Pike-Maher Medal (Community impact): Jack Wildermuth
Queensland Fire Player of the Year: Charli Knott
Sheffield Shield Player of the Year: Michael Neser
One-Day Cup Player of the Year: Lachlan Hearne
Andrew Symonds Medal (Bulls Players’ Player): Jimmy Peirson
Queensland Fire Players’ Player: Nicola Hancock
Brisbane Heat WBBL MVP: Jess Jonassen
Brisbane Heat BBL MVP: Nathan McSweeney
Carl Rackemann Award (Qld Country Player of the Year): Josh Nelson
Jess Jonassen Award (Qld Country Player of the Year): Tarah Staines
Match Official of the Year: Riki Wessels
Queensland Cricket Volunteer of the Year: Mischa Grummitt (Mt Isa Cricket)
Graham Dixon Award for Staff Achievement: Eliza Flynn
South Australia
Neil Dansie Award:
1 - Liam Scott (120 votes)
2 - Alex Carey (113 votes)
3 - Jason Sangha (107 votes)
Andrea McCauley Medal:
1- Amanda-Jade Wellington (112 votes)
2 - Courtney Webb (111 votes)
3 - Jemma Barsbey (102 votes)
Lord Hampden Trophy (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year): Brendan Doggett
One-Day Cup MVP: Liam Scott
Strikers WBBL MVP: Megan Schutt
Strikers BBL MVP: Jamie Overton
Tegan McPharlin Award (team culture): Bridget Patterson
Barry ‘Nugget’ Rees (team culture) Award: Alex Carey
Lauren Ebsary Award (best young player): Eleanor Larosa
Barry Jarman Award (most improved): Liam Scott
State Indigenous Female Player of the Year: Anne Dubois
State Indigenous Male Player of the Year: Jackson Gillespie
Peter Wang Award (best youth player): Hayden Schiller
Tasmania
Ricky Ponting Medal: Jake Weatherald
Veronica Pyke Female Player of the Year Award: Maisy Gibson
Hobart Hurricanes BBL|14 Player of the Year: Mitch Owen
Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|10 Player of the Year: Nicola Carey
David Boon Medal (Sheffield Shield MVP): Jake Weatherald
Jack Simmons Medal (One-Day Cup MVP): Beau Webster
Women's Captain's Award: Hayley Silver-Holmes
Scott Mason Captain's Award: Kieran Elliott
Jamie Cox Young Men's Player of the Year: Aidan O'Connor
Women's Young Player of the Year: Mia Barwick
Umpire of the Year: Sam Nogajski
Victoria
Bill Lawry Medal: Fergus O’Neill
Sharon Tredrea Award: Ella Hayward
Dean Jones Medal (One-Day Cup MVP): Will Sutherland
John Scholes Medal (Team values): Campbell Kellaway
Women’s Players’ Player Award: Ella Hayward
Melbourne Stars BBL Player of the Season: Glenn Maxwell
Melbourne Stars WBBL Player of the Season: Marizanne Kapp
Melbourne Renegades BBL Player of the Season: Tom Rogers
Melbourne Renegades WBBL Player of the Season: Sophie Molineux
Western Australia
Laurie Sawle Medal
1 – Corey Rocchiccioli (114 votes)
2 – Hilton Cartwright (102 votes)
3 – Joel Paris (86 votes)
Zoë Goss Medal
Equal 1st – Maddy Darke and Amy Edgar (170 votes)
3 – Chloe Ainsworth (167 votes)
4 – Alana King (159 votes)
Perth Scorchers WBBL Player of the Year: Alana King
Simon Katich Medal (BBL MVP): Cooper Connolly
Gold Cup (Most influential international player): Alana King
Domestic One-Day Player of The Year: Jhye Richardson
Domestic Four-Day Player of the Year: Hilton Cartwright
WNCL Player of the Year: Maddy Darke
Male Rising Star: Mahli Beardman
Female Rising Star: Chloe Ainsworth
Excalibur Award (Team values): Joel Paris
Legacy Award (Team values): Piepa Cleary
Gallery of Greats Inductees: Michael Veletta, Peter McConnell