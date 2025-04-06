InMobi
Every state's award winners as they drop

cricket.com.au
cricket.com.au

See which players took out the top gongs at each state's end-of-season awards nights

ACT

TBA

New South Wales

TBA

Queensland

Ian Healy Trophy: Michael Neser

Jodie Purves Trophy: Charli Knott

Pike-Maher Medal (Community impact): Jack Wildermuth

Queensland Fire Player of the Year: Charli Knott

Sheffield Shield Player of the Year: Michael Neser 

One-Day Cup Player of the Year: Lachlan Hearne

Andrew Symonds Medal (Bulls Players’ Player): Jimmy Peirson 

Queensland Fire Players’ Player: Nicola Hancock

Brisbane Heat WBBL MVP: Jess Jonassen 

Brisbane Heat BBL MVP: Nathan McSweeney

Carl Rackemann Award (Qld Country Player of the Year): Josh Nelson 

Jess Jonassen Award (Qld Country Player of the Year): Tarah Staines

Match Official of the Year: Riki Wessels

Queensland Cricket Volunteer of the Year: Mischa Grummitt (Mt Isa Cricket)

Graham Dixon Award for Staff Achievement: Eliza Flynn 

Knott's maiden century powers Fire to big total

South Australia

Neil Dansie Award:

1 - Liam Scott (120 votes)

 

2 - Alex Carey (113 votes)

 

3 - Jason Sangha (107 votes)

Andrea McCauley Medal:

1- Amanda-Jade Wellington (112 votes)

 

2 - Courtney Webb (111 votes)

 

3 - Jemma Barsbey (102 votes)

Lord Hampden Trophy (Sheffield Shield Player of the Year): Brendan Doggett

One-Day Cup MVP: Liam Scott

Wilson breaks record, young gun emerges in one-day gongs

Strikers WBBL MVP: Megan Schutt

Strikers BBL MVP: Jamie Overton

Tegan McPharlin Award (team culture): Bridget Patterson

Barry ‘Nugget’ Rees (team culture) Award: Alex Carey

Lauren Ebsary Award (best young player): Eleanor Larosa

Barry Jarman Award (most improved): Liam Scott

State Indigenous Female Player of the Year: Anne Dubois

State Indigenous Male Player of the Year: Jackson Gillespie

Peter Wang Award (best youth player): Hayden Schiller

Marvelous Wellington spins Strikers to victory

Tasmania

Ricky Ponting Medal: Jake Weatherald

Veronica Pyke Female Player of the Year Award: Maisy Gibson

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|14 Player of the Year: Mitch Owen

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|10 Player of the Year: Nicola Carey

David Boon Medal (Sheffield Shield MVP): Jake Weatherald

Jack Simmons Medal (One-Day Cup MVP): Beau Webster

Women's Captain's Award: Hayley Silver-Holmes

Scott Mason Captain's Award: Kieran Elliott

Jamie Cox Young Men's Player of the Year: Aidan O'Connor

Women's Young Player of the Year: Mia Barwick

Umpire of the Year: Sam Nogajski

Tigers hang on to complete thrilling run chase

Victoria

Bill Lawry Medal: Fergus O’Neill  

Sharon Tredrea Award: Ella Hayward  

Dean Jones Medal (One-Day Cup MVP): Will Sutherland  

John Scholes Medal (Team values): Campbell Kellaway   

Women’s Players’ Player Award: Ella Hayward  

Melbourne Stars BBL Player of the Season: Glenn Maxwell

Melbourne Stars WBBL Player of the Season: Marizanne Kapp 

Melbourne Renegades BBL Player of the Season: Tom Rogers

Melbourne Renegades WBBL Player of the Season: Sophie Molineux

O'Neill rips through Bulls with magnificent five-for

Western Australia

Laurie Sawle Medal

1 – Corey Rocchiccioli (114 votes)

 

2 – Hilton Cartwright (102 votes)

 

3 – Joel Paris (86 votes)

Zoë Goss Medal

Equal 1st – Maddy Darke and Amy Edgar (170 votes)

 

3 – Chloe Ainsworth (167 votes)

 

4 – Alana King (159 votes)

Perth Scorchers WBBL Player of the Year: Alana King

Simon Katich Medal (BBL MVP): Cooper Connolly

Gold Cup (Most influential international player): Alana King

Domestic One-Day Player of The Year: Jhye Richardson

Domestic Four-Day Player of the Year: Hilton Cartwright

WNCL Player of the Year: Maddy Darke

Male Rising Star: Mahli Beardman

Female Rising Star: Chloe Ainsworth

Excalibur Award (Team values): Joel Paris

Legacy Award (Team values): Piepa Cleary

Gallery of Greats Inductees: Michael Veletta, Peter McConnell

Rocchiccioli takes remarkable hat-trick over two innings

