Record spike in demand for summer of cricket tickets

Cricket Australia records biggest opening day of ticket sales outside of a men's Ashes series for hotly anticipated visits by India, Pakistan and England

There was a record surge in demand for tickets to the Border-Gavaskar Tests and massive increase in demand for women's Ashes after the first day of tickets being on sale for the 2024-25 summer.

Demand for the five-Test NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was up 67 per cent compared to the previous highest for an India Test series in 2018-19.

Fans rushed to snap up tickets at the first opportunity in a 10-day 'priority pre-sale' where registered users can make big savings on top-priced tickets by getting in early.

Boxing Day was the hottest property as usual, while the McGrath Day activities made for strong demand across the Sydney New Year's Test.

There were plenty of fans saying 'see you at the Gabba', where India famously stormed to victory in 2020-21, with strong sales in Brisbane.

And the opening two days of the day-night Test in Adelaide were proving to be especially hot property.

Women's international matches recorded a three-fold increase in day one sales compared to the 2023-24 summer of cricket, with a historic Test match at the MCG leading the way.

CA's General Manager Events and Operations, Joel Morrison, said "We were delighted so many fans snapped up seats on the opening day of our pre-sale period for what will be an amazing summer of cricket, headlined by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Women's Ashes.

"Yesterday we recorded the largest number of tickets sales ever on a single day outside of a men's Ashes series.

"The best seats for some the biggest days of the summer including the Boxing Day, New Year's and Adelaide day/night Tests are in high demand and I would urge fans to purchase their tickets now.

"It's not too late to register for Cricket Australia's pre-sale period which concludes on June 13 before tickets go on sale to the general public on June 14."

Fans can still register to gain access to the pre-sale which concludes on June 13, and get the best tickets to the NRMA Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the CommBank Women's Ashes and the white ball series against Pakistan men, and India and New Zealand women.

The most expensive ticket for the Test summer is the Sports Lounge at Perth Stadium, which is $166 in the priority pre-sale, but $195 in the general public sale.

NRMA Insurance Test Series - Priority pre-sale adult prices

Venue A Reserve B Reserve C Reserve D Reserve E Reserve First Test: Perth $85 $64 $50 $39 $30 Second Test: Adelaide $106 $83 $64 $46 $30 Third Test: Brisbane $90 $73 $56 $43 $30 Fourth Test: Melbourne $141 $111 $73 $46 $30 Fifth Test: Sydney $145 $115 $81 $51 $30

NRMA Insurance Test Series - general sale adult prices

Venue A Reserve B Reserve C Reserve D Reserve E Reserve First Test: Perth $100 $75 $60 $45 $30 Second Test: Adelaide $124 $97 $75 $53 $30 Third Test: Brisbane $105 $85 $65 $50 $30 Fourth Test: Melbourne $165 $130 $85 $53 $30 Fifth Test: Sydney $170 $135 $95 $60 $30

Family, concession and child tickets are available for Categories B to E at all Test venues.

Ticket purchases during the priority pre-sale window are limited to 19. For groups of 20 or more, CA has a dedicated team to help at premiumsales@cricket.com.au

More ticketing FAQs can be found here.

Fan Zones for India and Pakistan

This summer Cricket Australia has established dedicated fan zones for India and Pakistan supporters.

An initiative of CA's Multicultural Action Plan that's aimed at fostering inclusive experiences for fans from diverse backgrounds, they will be in operation for November's limited-overs series against Pakistan and the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series spanning the summer.

The fan zones are essentially dedicated seating areas for supporters of the subcontinent teams to gather, where fans are encouraged to wear blue for India or green for Pakistan and bring flags and traditional instruments such as the dhol (double-sided drum).

For matches featuring Pakistan, the fan zones will have access to prayer areas and a selection of halal food.

Prices vary depending on the match format and venue, and range between $30 and $60.

Fan Zone prices: Border-Gavaskar Test series

Match Priority pre-sale General sale First Test: Perth $39 $45 Second Test: Adelaide $46 $56 Third Test: Brisbane $30-$43 $30-$50 Fourth Test: Melbourne $30-$46 $30-$53 Fifth Test: Sydney $30-$51 $30-$60

Fan Zone prices: Pakistan limited-overs internationals

Match Priority pre-sale General sale First ODI: MCG $30 $30 Second ODI: Adelaide $39 $45 Third ODI: Perth $39 $45 First T20I: Brisbane $30 $30 Second T20I: Sydney $30 $30 Third T20I: Hobart $39 $45

Australia's 2024-25 international schedule

CommBank Women's T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I | September 19: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (N) Second T20I | September 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (N) Third T20I | September 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (N)

Dettol Men's ODI Series v Pakistan

First ODI | November 4: MCG, Melbourne (D/N) Second ODI | November 8: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) Third ODI | November 10: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

Dettol Men's T20I Series v Pakistan

First T20I | November 14: The Gabba, Brisbane (N) Second T20I | November 16: SCG, Sydney (N) Third T20I | November 18: Blundstone Arena, Hobart (N)

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test | November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (D) Second Test | December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) Third Test | December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (D) Fourth Test | December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (D) Fifth Test | January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (D)

CommBank Women's ODI Series v India

First ODI | December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N) Second ODI | December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D) Third ODI | December 11: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)

CommBank Women's Ashes Series v England

First ODI | January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney (D) Second ODI | January 14: Junction Oval, Melbourne (D) Third ODI | January 17: Blundstone Arena, Hobart (D) First T20I | January 20: SCG, Sydney (N) Second T20I | January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) Third T20I | January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N) Test Match | January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

*(D) = Day match | (N) = Night match | (D/N) = Day-night match

