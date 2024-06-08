Sri Lanka on the brink as nervy Bangladesh sneak home

Sri Lanka are at risk of being eliminated in the opening round of the T20 World Cup after two straight losses to start their tournament

Bangladesh opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory in Dallas as they edged past Sri Lanka by two wickets.

Chasing 125 to win, two wickets in as many balls created a tight finish before the experienced head of Mahmudullah saw them home.

Opener Pathum Nissanka provided a strong platform to the Sri Lanka innings in Grand Prairie, hitting a six and seven fours as he made 47 from 28 balls.

But from 3-100 at the start of the 15th over, they lost a flurry of late wickets and the innings stumbled to 9-124 from their 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman took 3-17 and Rishad Hossain 3-22.

Bangladesh's reply started badly, both openers departing in the first two overs as they stumbled to 3-28 inside the Powerplay.

Towhid Hridoy went on the offensive, smashing four sixes as he raced to 40 from 20 balls in a 63-run partnership with Litton Das, who made 36 from 38 deliveries.

Needing 12 from the final three overs, they looked to be easing to victory before Nuwan Thushara – who finished with 4-18 – returned to take two wickets in successive balls.

But Mahmudullah eased any nerves, the former captain finishing 16 not out as he steered his side home with an over to spare.

Bangladesh head to New York to face South Africa on Monday while Sri Lanka, who have lost both of their matches, play Nepal in Florida on Tuesday night.

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial