'Golden Ticket' offers fans the ultimate Test match experience

Walk the middle of the ground, tour behind the scenes and meet players with a new 'Golden Ticket' that offers a money-can't-buy experience

Six lucky fans will have the ultimate experience next summer, with Cricket Australia revealing details of a 'Golden Ticket' that will grant money-can't-buy access to Test matches.

Tickets to a blockbuster 2024-25 summer of cricket are now on public sale, with all matches including the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, Women's Ashes and limited-overs games against Pakistan (men) and New Zealand and India (women's) available.

Purchasing a ticket for any Test match – men's or women's – this month will gain entry into the draw to win the Golden Ticket for each of the six Tests this summer.

The Golden Ticket will give the winner two hospitality seats, the chance to walk out into the middle of the ground and get a close-up look at the pitch and a behind-the-scenes tour, plus a meet and greet with an Australian player and a bat signed by members of both competing teams.

The competition is open to any Australian resident who purchases a ticket to Test cricket this summer, with five official merchandise packs valued at $200 each also available to be won.

The Golden Ticket promotion has been launched to mark the general public sale of tickets following a 10-day priority pre-sale at discounted prices to supporters who registered their details to gain access.

Thousands of tickets for the 2024-25 summer of cricket have already been snapped up during the pre-sale, with Boxing Day at the MCG proving the most sought-after ticket.

The opening day of the pre-sale saw the largest number of tickets sold on a single day outside of a men's Ashes series.

Tickets for the Gabba and Adelaide Oval Tests have also been in high demand while there has also been strong demand for tickets to the day-night CommBank Women's Ashes Test at the MCG.

Entry level prices to men's international matches have been frozen for the ninth consecutive year with prices starting from $30 for adults and $10 for children.

Women's International entry level prices have also been frozen and start from $20 for adults and $5 for children.

"This will be a blockbuster summer, with the eyes of the cricketing world focused on the intense rivalries of the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the CommBank Women's Ashes," said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

"Tens of thousands of tickets have already been sold during the pre-sale period and I encourage everyone to get in quick for the best tickets available and to be part of the action.

"Test Match ticket buyers will be eligible for our new Golden Ticket promotion, from which lucky winners will enjoy a special experience at the Border-Gavaskar Test series or the Women's Ashes Test.

"Yet again there will be no increase in entry level prices, including for kids and families, so that as many fans as possible can be there to witness these historic series."

Australia's 2024-25 international schedule

CommBank Women's T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I | September 19: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (N) Second T20I | September 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (N) Third T20I | September 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (N)

Dettol Men's ODI Series v Pakistan

First ODI | November 4: MCG, Melbourne (D/N) Second ODI | November 8: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) Third ODI | November 10: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

Dettol Men's T20I Series v Pakistan

First T20I | November 14: The Gabba, Brisbane (N) Second T20I | November 16: SCG, Sydney (N) Third T20I | November 18: Blundstone Arena, Hobart (N)

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test | November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (D) Second Test | December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) Third Test | December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (D) Fourth Test | December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (D) Fifth Test | January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (D)

CommBank Women's ODI Series v India

First ODI | December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N) Second ODI | December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D) Third ODI | December 11: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)

CommBank Women's Ashes Series v England

First ODI | January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney (D) Second ODI | January 14: Junction Oval, Melbourne (D) Third ODI | January 17: Blundstone Arena, Hobart (D) First T20I | January 20: SCG, Sydney (N) Second T20I | January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) Third T20I | January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N) Test Match | January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

*(D) = Day match | (N) = Night match | (D/N) = Day-night match