Heat secure key piece of WBBL plans with Harris re-signing

Fresh off a career-best WBBL campaign, Brisbane Heat have locked away star batter Grace Harris for another two years

Aussie star Grace Harris has re-committed to Brisbane Heat until at least the end of Weber WBBL|11, signing a two-year extension with last season's runners-up.

It's welcome news for the Brisbane club who this week lost two of their overseas players from last summer with Amelia Kerr and Sam Billings both lured to Sydney Sixers and Thunder respectively on three-year deals under the league's new direct signing option for foreign players.

Brisbane Heat WBBL|10 squad (so far): Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne

Harris, a regular in the Australia T20 side for the past two years, enjoyed a superb career-best WBBL|09 campaign where she was the third highest run-scorer with 501 striking at an incredible 165.89 behind Beth Mooney (557 runs) and Chamari Athapaththu (552).

Her tournament included a scintillating unbeaten 136 from 59 balls against Perth Scorchers – the highest score in WBBL history – and an innings made even more memorable by crashing a six off Piepa Cleary despite breaking her bat.

00:42 Play video 'Stuff it!' Harris smashes six with broken bat

With her WBBL future secured – which will see her bring up 10 years in teal – the 30-year-old will turn her women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

"We went oh-so-close last season, so we know that we have the ability to match it with any team," Harris said. "There's plenty of hard work to come, but the girls are really keen to make the most of things in the pre-season."

Harris is the first off-contract Heat player to re-commit for the WBBL's milestone 10th season, although with sister Laura, Ellie Johnston, captain Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott and Georgia Redmayne already locked away, they have a strong local core to build from.

They'll have a new head coach this season with former Australian women's coach Mark Sorell, who has been an assistant with the Fire and Heat for the past five years, replacing Ashley Noffke who is moving to southern New Zealand to coach Otago's men's side.

"Grace is getting better and better in all areas of her game," Sorell said. "She is very insightful and is generous with sharing her knowledge and thoughts with the group, particularly the next crop of players coming through.

"The Fire have recently started pre-season and we are working hard on putting the finishing touches on our WBBL plans."

The Heat's batting depth was a feature of their run to the WBBL|09 decider, winning two finals before falling at the final hurdle to Adelaide Strikers, who secured their second straight title.

They'll no doubt also be keen to re-sign 20-year-old Queensland allrounder Georgia Voll, but after starting last season in the top three, she dropped down as low as ninth by the end of it and could find greater opportunity elsewhere.

The Heat this week secured picks seven, 15, 18 and 31 in the WBBL|10 overseas player draft after the results of a lottery to determine the order were announced on Wednesday.