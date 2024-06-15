Fans flock to Florida for India-Canada washout

Florida storms washed out a second straight T20 World Cup match but that didn't stop the India fans flocking to see their heroes

The India-Canada game in the Twenty20 World Cup was abandoned without a ball bowled on Saturday.

The outfield at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, was too wet for play, and the match was called off only an hour after its scheduled morning start.

While there was light rain on Saturday morning, the outfield was damp from Friday showers which led to a second straight abandoned game at the venue. The United States-Ireland game on Friday never started. Pakistan and Ireland are scheduled to play at the ground on Sunday.

While the teams waited for a decision, India's Rishabh Pant and coach Rahul Dravid went to the boundary to sign autographs, and Virat Kohli posed with some of the Canada players.

Virat Kohli poses with the Canada players // AFP/Getty

Unbeaten India had already qualified for the Super Eights. taking the A1 seed. Canada finished group play with only a precious win over Ireland.

India starts the Super Eight against Afghanistan on Thursday in Barbados, and will also play Australia.

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial