Unplayable Pod: Patty's hatty another WC bright spot

Australia got the win and lots of positives on a frustrating night

Pat Cummins' hat-trick was the highlight on an otherwise uneventful match as the rain got in the way far too often in Antigua.

Between the weather breaks, Australia recorded a 28-run win over Bangladesh (thanks to the DLS method) with their bowlers putting in another outstanding display. Plus, there were positive signs from the top order.

TUP regular Louis Cameron has been rested for tonight's episode, with popular journalist Bharat Sundaresan joining Josh Schonafinger to recap the match.

We'll be recapping all of Australia's World Cup matches, plus bringing you exclusive news from trainings and press conferences, so remember to hit subscribe so TUP hits your feed as soon as it drops!