Kohli, Rohit retire after India's T20 World Cup win

India's captain and their talisman, the two leading run-scorers in the history of T20 internationals, announce their retirement from the format

01:30 Play video Match Wrap | India claim T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma revealed he will follow Virat Kohli in retiring from international T20s, heralding a new era for an Indian men's team that are also on the hunt for a new coach after their World Cup triumph in Barbados.

Amid India's ecstatic celebrations at the Kensington Oval, Kohli announced he was bowing out of the format after earning player-of-the-match honours for his match-winning half-century that led India to a tense win over a heartbroken South Africa.

"This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over," Kohli told the host broadcaster with Rohit admitting he had also been aware of his opening partner's retirement plans.

With coach Rahul Dravid also finishing up in his post, Rohit then reluctantly conceded he too was bowing out of T20Is at the tail-end of the press conference in which he sat with India's first major ICC trophy in 13 years perched in front of him.

"This was my last game as well," said a smiling Rohit said, the lone remaining player from India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

"No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. And this is what I wanted. I wanted to win the Cup and say thank you."

Neither Kohli and Rohit signalled their intentions to retire from other formats, though this tournament may well mark their last World Cup given they will be 39 and 40 respectively by the time the next ODI event is held in 2027.

02:35 Play video King Kohli's highest T20I score in Australia

In T20s, India now have a sizeable holes to fill for their title defence in 2026 at a tournament they will co-host with Sri Lanka,

Rohit (4,231 T20I runs) and Kohli (4,188) are No.1 and 2 on the list of the format’s all-time top run scorers.

"He's been a champion payer without a doubt," Rohit said of Kohli. "We all know what he's done for us and at some point everyone has to say goodbye to the game.

"Virat obviously was very clear this is what he wanted to do and he was very clear at the start of the tournament as well.

02:13 Play video Rocking Rohit blasts his highest T20I score Down Under

"I'm very happy for him that he batted like he did in the final. I knew the quality that he has in big games, he was going to come good. And when we wanted him the most, he came up.

"Looking at his career, he's been a champion player – you can see the stats – but it's a nice to way to sign off from the format."

But Rohit saved his most lavish praise for Dravid, the normally mild-mannered 51-year-old who broke into frenzied celebrations when the trophy was handed to him on Saturday.

The Indian squad hoisted the 164-Test legend into the air before they completed a victory lap.

"He more than any one of us deserved that trophy," said Rohit. "What he's done for Indian cricket of the past 20-25 years, this was the only thing that was left (to add to) his cabinet.

"I'm very happy on behalf of the entire team that we could do this for him. you saw how excited he was and how proud he was."

Men's T20 World Cup finals

27 June: Semi-final 1, South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets

28 June: Semi-final 2, India beat England by 68 runs

30 June: Final, India beat South Africa by seven runs

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches available to watch on demand via Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial